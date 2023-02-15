A Winterville teen faces numerous charges after he fled from Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Steve Kimbel reported he observed a vehicle on Reese Lane at Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, that had fled from Athens-Clarke County officers on two occasions earlier in the day.
Inv. Kimbel, MCSO Sgt. Christian Sisk and Deputy Lauren Townsend were involved in the pursuit that traveled out of Madison County into Clarke County. A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was conducted on the vehicle as it entered the Kroger parking lot but the driver accelerated and continued to drive through the rear parking area and back onto Hwy. 29.
The driver, William Jose Belloso Lopez, 18, Spring Valley Road, Winterville, faces charges of acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, speeding 35 mph (36-45 miles over) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•David Joseph Hill, 40, Crab Apple Hollow Road, Hull, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, battery, criminal damage to property and cruelty to children.
•Christian Paige Angel, 25, Welcome Road, Hartwell, two counts of probation violation.
•Steve Deshawn Barrow Jr., 28, Rose Hill Place, Hull, was charged with simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) when officers responded to a domestic dispute about a vehicle between him and his mother on Feb. 7 at a home on Rose Hill Place, Hull.
•Timothy Earl Dalton, 54, East Fifth Avenue, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Maurice Dunn Jr., 30, Bryant Road, Maxeys, probation violation.
•Harold Clyde Fair, Jr., 59, Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens, probation violation.
•Kerry Lee Hill, 47, Vaughn Circle, Royston, two counts of probation violation.
•Kevin Hugh Massey, 49, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Olivia Ann Ortegon, 29, Pine Knoll, Alto, probation violation.
•Timothy Allen Peace, 39, Holly Creek Church Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Sean Robert Benner, 33, Lavista Road, Athens, distracted driving and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Omarius Detriiyun Bone, 23, Linda’s Way, Royston, hold for Royston Police.
•Matthew James Horne, 30, Loyd Nelms Road, Nicholson, disorderly conduct.
•Linda Faye Jordan, 53, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, was charged Feb. 8 with two counts of exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person, elder person and two counts of theft by taking after a couple she was working for reported money missing from the woman’s purse and the man’s wallet.
•Jonathan William Magruder, 26, Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, was charged Feb. 6 with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and speeding 45 mph (26-35 miles over) when his vehicle was stopped for speeding on Hwy. 106 South at Sanford Road, Hull.
•Frankie Lee Partee, 53, David Street, Monroe, theft by taking.
•Jeffrey Lee Scogins, 53, Hardwood Lane, Carlton, failure to appear.
•Yvonne Jane Tibbs, 67, Moore’s Lane, Comer, battery – FVA.
•Jacob Williams, 33, Worshal Avenue, Macon, hold for Hart County.
