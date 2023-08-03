A Danielsville man faces charges of terroristic threats and acts.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged Donnie B. Carroll, 40, Horace Reed Road, Danielsville, on Monday, July 24, after he told his stepson “I will put a bullet in your head and solve our problems.”
Carroll’s stepson said he became upset when Carroll’s son got onto the complainant’s 3-year-old son. The complainant stated Carroll also took his vehicle without permission and left the residence on Horace Reed Road.
A Carlton man was also charged Monday, July 24, with arson.
Farris A. Robinson, 32, Paoli Road, Carlton, was charged with arson and criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA) for his involvement in an argument with his wife over money. Robinson had reportedly stabbed a bed several times and gone into the yard and began setting items on fire.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•A man at Neese Grocery, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, reported a hit and run. The complainant stated that a customer told him someone hit his vehicle and left the scene traveling towards Hull.
•A woman on Charles Hart Road, Colbert, reported her soon-to-be ex-husband violated a Family Violence Order (FVO) by sending her a text message trying to discuss issues with their current situation.
•Disorderly conduct was reported at a home on Hwy. 106, Lot 10, Hull, where two brothers had a verbal altercation, that turned into a fist fight, over some clothes being taken out of the closet.
•A theft by taking was reported at a home on Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville.
•Criminal damage to property was reported at a rental home on Moore’s Lane, Comer, where furniture, trash, clothes and other household items were scattered in the yard and damaged.
•A woman on Fowler Freeman Lane, Danielsville, reported a hit and run at the community mailboxes at the end of the road. She stated she was getting her mail when another driver struck her open driver’s side door and then left the scene.
•A woman reported that a man discharged a firearm in the parking lot at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•A runaway juvenile was reported on Woodbury Lane, Hull. The complainant stated that the juvenile was dropped off in the area by her mother and was pushing the Ring doorbell.
•A woman reported an accident involving a deer on Hwy. 106 South, Hull.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, where a couple were involved in a verbal domestic dispute about the male’s drug usage while watching their 3-month-old son.
•A woman on Neese-Commerce Road, Hull, requested a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) verification on a trailer that her father had purchased at Georgia Recycling Group Inc., U.S. 29 South, Hull. The trailer came back as stolen out of Lawrenceville.
•A DCS officer reported he struck a tree with his department-issued vehicle as he was backing out of the driveway of a probationer on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce.
•A woman on Brownwood Drive, Hull, reported damage to two mailboxes along the edge of the roadway.
•A woman on Paoli Road, Carlton, reported a gift card scam.
•A woman on Rocky Branch Hollow Road, Nicholson, reported a phone had possibly been hacked.
•A possible motor vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot at Superior Trailers, State Route 8 North, Danielsville.
•An agency assist was requested to back up Madison County EMS at a home on Old Kincaid Road, Danielsville, where a man had reportedly shot himself in the leg while unloading his firearm before taking inside his house. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•Aggravated assault was reported at a home on Sweetgum Alley, Hull, to as possible domestic dispute where a man reported that a woman and her kids were trying to get in his home.
•Burglary and theft by taking was reported at a Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville, home, where a man reported that his shed had been broken into and three chainsaws, three blowers, a pressure washer and a welder were stolen.
•A trailer of trash on fire was located behind a North Main Street, Danielsville location.
•A man at Diamond Hill Trailer Park, Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, reported a park tenant cursing and threatening him and his employees.
•A driver reported an accident involving a deer on Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Buddy Moore Road, Hull, where a female juvenile reported that her mother and her boyfriend were in a physical altercation.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Horace Reed Road, Danielsville, where a juvenile reported a heated domestic dispute between a man and woman.
•A woman on Lord Street, Commerce, reported suspicious activity at her home where she found an unknown handprint on her exterior window.
•A man on Garnett Ward Road, Hull, reported a tree fell on both of his vehicles.
•A 5-year-old autistic male reportedly snuck out of his home on Kristin Court, Danielsville, and was found swimming in the neighbor’s pool.
•A 30-year-old male was found deceased at a home on Grady Drive, Hull.
•A man on Della Slaton Road, Comer, reported his son-in-law had texted and threated them and he is afraid he will show up and hurt them.
•A man reported his juvenile grandson had been missing for four days.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where three woman were observed failing to scan items at the self-checkout.
•A 6-year-old autistic child was reported missing from a Kristin Court, Colbert, residence.
