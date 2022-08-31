A theft was reported Aug. 24 at Neese Grocery, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, where the owner reported two males entered the store and while one of the men was talking to him at the counter the second man entered the back room.

The owner told Deputy Cody Swagger the two men left the store quickly and after the two left he discovered $6,400 in cash was missing. The owner provided security camera footage showing the incident.

