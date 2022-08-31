A theft was reported Aug. 24 at Neese Grocery, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, where the owner reported two males entered the store and while one of the men was talking to him at the counter the second man entered the back room.
The owner told Deputy Cody Swagger the two men left the store quickly and after the two left he discovered $6,400 in cash was missing. The owner provided security camera footage showing the incident.
Other incidents on file at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office this week included:
•Property damage was reported Aug. 22 at a Charles Hart Road residence in Colbert. A woman told deputy Daniel Martin a shop belonging to her deceased father had been basically destroyed, trash, bags of clothing and other items had been strewn about the yard after a female had been evicted from the residence
•Deputy Timothy Zellner reported disorderly conduct and simple battery at the Chevron on Hwy. 72 West, Hull, on August 22, where a disorderly customer was reported fighting with store employees.
•Investigator Christopher Guest stated he had been contacted by the coroner about a deceased 2-year-old male that resides in Madison County on Sandy Springs Road, Athens, who had been brought to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center by the parents. Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison said no foul play is suspected in the death of the child.
•A representative of Broad River Outpost reported Aug. 22 a trailer tag had been stolen off a homemade boat trailer at the outpost on State Route 281, Danielsville.
•A hit and run driver struck two mailboxes, road name sign and stop sign at the intersection of Kirk Langford Road and Hwy. 174, Danielsville Monday, Aug. 22.
•On Tuesday, August 23, MCSO Cpl. Zachary Brooks reported he was contacted by a Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant who advised they had located a car that was registered to the Madison County Board of Commissioners abandoned at an empty building in Cornelia.
•A vehicle fire was reported August 23 on Norwood Road, Hull.
•A man on Pine Valley Farm Road, Comer, reported Aug. 23 that he was having issues with a female who is obsessed with his daughter. He told Deputy Joshua Epps the woman had been harassing them via text and Facebook messenger and she was reaching out to other people to harass his family.
•Cpl. Brooks reported he attempted to perform a traffic stop on Hwy. 72 Aug. 24 at the Elbert County line, Danielsville, but the driver sped off at a high rate of speed before eventually coming to a stop. Cpl. Brooks stated he smelled green marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Cpl. Brooks reported he obtained marijuana, a white powdery substance and glass dispensers from inside the vehicle.
•Criminal damage to property and theft by taking were reported at a Hwy. 29 South, Hull, business, where a man reported a previous employee caused damage to the property, removed items from the property and used a skid steer at the business.
•Sgt. Mark Goodson responded to Waggoners Grove Church Road, Colbert, where a man reported he had received five telephone calls from a number he was not familiar with.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Thomas Road, Hull, where the windows at the residence had been broken out.
•A man on Foote McClellan Road, Colbert, reported his sister missing.
•Loitering and prowling was reported to Deputy Devin Dorsey Aug. 24 at a Foote McClellan Road, Hull, residence, where a suspicious person was reported on the complainant’s property. The complainant stated his home recently burned down and he had been having problems with people coming on his property and stealing his items.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Aug. 24 on Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Danielsville, where threats and a possible domestic dispute were reported.
•Deputy Andrew Bray responded Aug. 25 to a residence on Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported a criminal trespass incident in which she found all four tires on her vehicle had been slashed.
•On August 25, Sgt. Goodson spoke to a Holloway Road, Danielsville, couple, who reported someone damaged the door handle on the female’s vehicle.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported August 25 at a Stoyle Hattaway Road, Danielsville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•Deputy Hunt reported Friday, August 26, he responded to Golden Pantry, Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville, where one school student reported another student stole his cell phone while on the school bus.
•On Friday, August 26, a woman went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98, Danielsville, to report her ex-husband refused to bring her son for a custody exchange.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn reported Aug. 25, he spoke with a man on Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, in reference to a custody issue and property damage to his truck.
•Disorderly conduct was reported August 26 during the Elbert County vs. Madison County football game at the field at Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville, where fights were reported.
•Simple assault, possession of a handgun by persons under 18 years of age and simple battery was reported at Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville. Deputy Daniel Bond responded to Paoli Junction Aug. 26, to meet with a group of juveniles who reported another group of juveniles present at the football game had attempted to assault them.
•A woman reported August 27, someone broke into her car while it was parked at her friend’s home on Hwy. 72 West, Colbert.
•On Saturday, August 27, a fight between two females was reported at Tiny Town Mini Mart, Hwy. 72 East, Carlton.
•A woman on Lake Deerfield Road, Hull, reported her step-mother was making threats to her via Instagram.
•On August 27 a woman on Watson Drive, Hull, reported two German Shepherds were roaming the subdivision and she, as well as neighbors, had small children that she was in fear of the dogs attacking.
•Deputy Bond reported August 27, he responded to Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, where a man reported a juvenile had assaulted his son at the Waffle House on Hwy. 29 South in Clarke County two weeks ago.
•Theft by taking was reported on Hwy. 172, Comer, where a man reported his 40-year-old, two-gallon gas can had been stolen.
