Three people were arrested last week following a shoplifting incident at Ingles.
Joshua Nathaniel Lee Hattaway, 22, of Athens, was charged with dangerous drug defined, drugs not in original container, theft by shoplifting and two counts of probation violation.
Megan Elizabeth Greene, 29, of Statham, was charged with marijuana possession less than an ounce and theft by shoplifting.
Christian Blaze Sanders, 18, of Crawford, was charged with marijuana possession less than an ounce, probation hold and theft by shoplifting.
Deputy Craig Vaughn was dispatched to a shoplifting call at Ingles last Thursday. The caller told dispatch the three suspects were now at the Kwik Chek. Vaughn and two other officers met the suspects in front of the store. Greene and Sanders were sitting on the curb at the store and two Ingles managers were standing by them. Greene had a gray Ingles shopping basket with items inside it. Greene said her boyfriend, Hattaway, had bought the items earlier and was now inside the restroom inside the Kwik Chek. Hattaway was taken into custody inside the store. The Ingles store managers said they wanted to ban all three from the store and to press charges on the stolen shopping basket. The other two were placed into custody.
In another arrest, William Thomas Escoe, Jr., 36, of Maysville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for stop sign (four counts), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, parole violation, reckless driving and speeding.
Cpl. Zach Brooks received information from an investigator that Escoe would likely be driving a silver Honda Accord from the Diamond Hill area to Commerce to pick up his girlfriend on a suspended license.
Later in the shift Brooks spotted the car on Adams Duncan Road traveling at a high rate of speed, straddling the center yellow line. When it reached the intersection, it turned into a driveway then backed out and began going in the opposite direction. At that point, Brooks activated his blue lights and siren to try to stop the vehicle but it accelerated. The vehicle continued to flee turning onto several different roads and reaching speeds of 120 mph. The chase continued all the way to Hwy. 334 in Jackson County, avoiding Jackson County units that had been called to the scene. The car eventually lost control on Richards Bridge Road in Jackson County and stuck a power pole. Escoe then jumped out and ran until Brooks caught up with him after about 100 yards, where he laid down on the ground and said “I’m done.”
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Everett Wendell Faust, 57, Colbert, public drunkenness, pedestrian under the influence and failure to appear.
•Gavin Austin Gresham, 20, Commerce, two counts of probation violation.
•Jaquontice Anthony Brown, 24, Atlanta, probation violation.
•Quatelensia Quintel Bush, 29, Elberton, criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Justin Tyler Cape, 32, Winterville, probation violation.
•William Shyenne Cowart, 28, Danielsville, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Christopher Wayne Shaw, 41, Danielsville, failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation.
•Shadarius Lamante Allen,20, Hull, criminal trespass family violence.
•Jermiah Dashawn Barnard, 26, Bowman, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Jermaine Michael Brown, 40, Hull, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first responder.
•Nickolas Kane Daves, 29, Bowman, battery.
•Courtney Brooke Dorsey, 30, Commerce, hold for Clarke County.
•Tysamin Ellionta Glaze, 20, Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jaime Martinez-Albarran, 33, Athens, distracted driving and driving without a valid license.
•Terrance Lee Rucker, 28, Elberton, probation violation.
•Ni Thaw, 41, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI/alcohol.
•Geary Scott Trim, 27, Jefferson, adult restraint law seat belt, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container and too fast for conditions.
•Zacheriah Josiah Gentric Wilfawn, 17, Cartersville, simple battery family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.