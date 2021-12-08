Reports of a suspicious male and mail theft from several mailboxes on Gosnell Hutto Road last week led to the arrest of three individuals on unrelated charges.
Mary Ann McCrobie, 47, no address listed, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine, while Tara Miller, 37, and Daniel Clayton Taylor, 34, both of Comer, were charged with parole violations.
Deputy Glenn Cowan was briefed on the morning of Dec. 3 by the off-going officer about a suspicious male who had been spotted in the area of Gosnell Hutto Road, Colbert-Danielsville Road and B&L Lane on the evening of Dec. 2. They had been unable to find the man in question during a search of the area. Later, on Dec. 3, someone removed mail from several mailboxes at the intersection of Power Road and Gosnell Hutto Road and it was believed to be the same person.
Later, a dispatcher called Cowan to tell him that the suspicious male had knocked on her grandmother’s door and then walked toward her shop the previous night. She said her grandmother ordered him to leave the property after he knocked a second time. The dispatcher said she now had visual contact of who appeared to be the same male at that time on Colbert-Danielsville near B&L Lane. As Cowan drove toward the area, the dispatcher told him that the man had been picked up by a dark-colored Nissan and they were headed toward Danielsville. She provided the tag number and followed the car to a mobile home on General Daniel Avenue where she said it backed up into the driveway.
Cowan proceeded to the area where she found the car and pulled into the drive, illuminating the car’s occupants.
McCrobie was determined to be the driver and the front seat passenger was Miller. Taylor was seated in the backseat. McCrobie said she didn’t know the male in her backseat but that he was a “friend of a friend.” Both Miller and Taylor were arrested on outstanding warrants. Taylor also reportedly has outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.
During a search of the vehicle, an eyeglass case with the name “Mary” as found to contain two hypodermic syringes inside, one of which appeared to contain suspected methamphetamine or heroin. Other needles and a red glass smoking pipe were also located in the vehicle. McCrobie claimed possession of the items. No mail from the suspected mail thefts was located in the vehicle.
In another incident, Ta Ni, 35, of Comer, was charged with pedestrian under the influence after a suspicious person was reported walking in the roadway on Laurel Avenue in Comer. When Cpl. Zach Brooks arrived he found Ni standing in the middle of the road with his hands up. Ni began walking toward Brooks and was ordered to stop. Ni then put his hands toward the ground and fell, hitting his head on the shoulder of the road. EMS was called and in the meantime, Ni stood up and took of his jacket while stating “I will not kill you.” Brooks noted Ni already had swelling to his head from where he had fallen and that he appeared to be under the effects of drugs or alcohol. After EMS arrived, Ni stated under questioning that he had had too much to drink. Brooks found a jug near a nearby utility pole that smelled as if it contained moonshine. After Ni was evaluated, Brooks asked him if that was what he had drank and he replied that it was.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Autumn Denise West, 39, of Danielsville, was charged with failure to maintain lane, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects following a traffic stop on Nov. 29. Charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and armed robbery were charges related to an earlier incident of entering the Danielsville Golden Pantry earlier this year with a long gun and threatening a clerk. The bondsman removed her bond and she is currently being held without bond on all the listed charges.
•Timothy Lamar Brooks, 43, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless driving, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. (GSP)
•Joseph Anthony Hardin, 43, Cartersville, aggravated stalking.
•Casey Roy Hobbs, 29, Colbert, probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
•Heather Elaine Karhoff, 43, Ila, misdemeanor theft by taking and two counts of felony theft by taking.
•Michael Jason Massey, 41, Hull, parole violation, probation violation and two counts of second degree felony burglary.
•Xavier Tobias Thornton, 44, Elberton, first degree felony burglary and failure to appear.
•Caleb Scott Vaughn, 27, Colbert, chemical test for alcohol or drugs in blood, driving while license suspended or revoked, exhaust system, failure to maintain lane and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer. (Royston PD)
•Kayleigh Stoy Anthony, 18, Commerce, aggravated assault.
•Christian Manuel Arocholonga, 25, Stone Mountain, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Robin Lynn Brown, 46, Athens, distracted driving, DUI/drugs, speeding and two counts of endangering a child by DUI/alcohol or drugs.
•Ryan Andrew Hood, 23, Bethlehem, hold for Walton County.
•Jamir Dante Mattox, 32, Athens, failure to appear.
•Tina Amanda Owens, 35, Hull, two counts of theft by taking.
Adam Lee Prather, 47, Commerce, hold for Banks County. (GSP)
•John Paul Shelton, 61, Hull, hold for Oconee County.
•Aaron Lee Tarbush, 19, Arnoldsville, felony theft by taking.
•Darrell Eugene Wallace, 49, Comer, defective equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug-related objects.
•Jason Ray Williams, 41, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and no insurance. (Danielsville PD)
