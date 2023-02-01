Three people were arrested Jan. 24 after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Moriah Church Road where criminal trespass was reported.
Deputy Joshua Epps responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a knife and other possible weapons.
During the investigation of the reported incident, charges were made against three individuals, including:
•Jason Richard Coile, 43, A,C. Carey Road, Danielsville, with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) on Tuesday, Jan. 24,
•Dennie Shane Smith, 36, Moriah Church Road, Colbert, probation violation.
•October Tiffany Nicole McElreath, 36, Moriah Church Road, Colbert, hold for Hall County.
In a separate incident, three people were arrested Jan. 28 when Deputy Daniel Martin conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce.
They included:
•Brian ONeal White, 35, Cross Street, Commerce, 35, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, receipt, possession of transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, expired or no driver’s license, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and speeding 45 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Ashley Michelle Bridges, 32, Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, and two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Angela Gwen Bridges, 51, Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, hold for Douglas County.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Kimberly Hope Drane, 27, Lake Forest Drive, Elberton, kidnapping.
•Romon Calvin Barnett, 30, Jasmine Trail, Athens, and Amber Nicole Keyros, 25, Piedmont Street, Commerce, were arrested for theft by shoplifting at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville, on Jan. 28, when they attempted to leave the store without paying for their breakfast meals.
•Trent Lee Brock, 20, Akins Road, Statham, housed for Royston Police.
•Kelsey Marie Carithers, 28, Carithers Road, Nicholson, two counts of probation violation.
•Shelby Elaine Cox, 43, Reed Street, Athens, was arrested Jan. 27 at a home on North Main Street, Danielsville, and charged with disorderly conduct. The complainant reported Cox was intoxicated and acting disorderly.
•Victor Antonio Davis, 38, Reese Street, Elberton, aggravated battery, battery and cruelty to children.
•Cynthia Ann Edwards, 31, Clements Road, Colbert, probation violation.
•Travis Joel Garrett, 59, Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville, was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 and charged with failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance. Garrett was arrested when Deputy Xavier Duncan responded to a residence on Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville, where the complainant reported him being on the scene.
•Stacey Allen Jackson, 59, Forest Acres Circle, Athens, probation violation.
•Willie James Johnson Jr., 42, Hutchins Road, Crawford, sentenced.
•Austin Lamar Mote, 28, Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, hold for White County.
•Christopher Michael Tarver, 47, East Main Street, Royston, probation violation.
•Jeffrey Lee Tittle, 51, homeless, Colbert, two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Tracy Denise Tittle, 49, Jones Matthews Road, Hull, possession of methamphetamine.
•James Michael Whaley, 62, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, manufacture, distribute, possess with the intent to distribute, offer to distribute and reckless conduct.
•Chase Makinzy Baker, 25, Reese Lane, Hull, driving without headlights when required and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances.
•Teresa Lynn Brooks, 63, Moriah Church Road, Colbert, disorderly conduct.
•Jasmine Nicole Dean, 34, Crane Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Annjella Schardae Dowtin, 24, East Gate Drive, Calhoun Falls, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 55 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Terry Wayne Fowler, 51, Jones Matthews Road, Hull, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and receipt, possession of transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Lester Amos Vasquez Hernandez, 38, Bing Hampton Lane, Lawrenceville, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 45 mph (26-35 miles over).
•Fernando Antonio Jaramillo, 17, Howard Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Joshua Reed Parham, 38, Tallassee Road, Athens, driving without headlights when required, driving on the wrong side of an undivided street, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to obey a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, meaning to traffic signals, reckless driving and turning position; signals required.
