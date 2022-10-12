Three Madison County men charged with removing items from mailboxes last week.
Deputy Joshua Epps with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded Oct. 9 to a home on Woodpecker Pointe, Danielsville, where a couple provided security camera footage showing the occupants of a vehicle going from mailbox to mailbox, removing the contents and taking it with them.
A car matching the description of the car seen on the video footage was stopped a short time later and all three occupants admitted to “messing with mailboxes” in the subdivision. The contents taken from the mailboxes were found inside a bag located in the back seat of the car.
Chase McCord Bond, 20, Miller McElreath Road, Danielsville, John Waylon Johnson, 20, Old Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, and Logan Richard Seagraves, 20, Nowhere Road, Hull, were arrested and charged with financial transaction card fraud, two counts of sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, three counts of felony theft by taking and unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent or altered identification.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Fernando Antonio Jaramillo, 17, Howard Road, Hull, was charged with criminal trespass – FVA on Oct. 3 when a man at a Howard Road home in Hull reported his son knocked holes in the walls of the home and smashed a glass jar on the floor.
•Freddie Lee Reid, 59, Meadow Grove, Newborn, was arrested Monday, Oct. 4, and charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, following too closely and open container in vehicle when Deputy Austin Shubert conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle on Hwy. 29 North at Hwy. 281, Danielsville, after Reid almost struck another vehicle while changing lanes without signaling.
•Calin Manzarek Jackson, 26, Whit Davis Road, Athens, public drunkenness.
•Matthew Gregory Worley, 32, Wilcox Heights, Elberton, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to drive within single lane.
•Ryan Elliott Gear, 33, Pleasant Lane, Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Edwin Burch, 42, Mason Street, Royston, housed for Royston.
•James Allen Burns, 43, homeless, probation violation.
•Freddrick Twainn Daniel, 33, Alberta Drive, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Nathan Douglas Faulkner, 31, homeless, Gainesville, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
•Donna Elizabeth Booth, 51, Ed Coile Road, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Katelyn Leann Bryson, 24, Bakers Ridge Road, Royston, housed for Royston.
•Harry Addison Daniels, 76, Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road, Danielsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Stetson Albert Jewell, 28, Wisteria Wave, Athens, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.
•Daniel Abenego Parra-Ramirez, 49, Hwy. 29 North, Athens, distracted driving, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Tre’Vay Chavez Wheeler, 20, Lake Side Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
