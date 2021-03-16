Three people were arrested last week on Jack Sharp Road after Madison County 911 received an initial call about a shooting at a residence there on March 10.
Jeris Leona Dove, 30, of Arnoldsville, was arrested for possession and use of drug-related objects. Dove has also been jailed on a U.S. Marshal Hold for previous unrelated federal charges.
Her husband, Dominick John Dove, 31, of Hull, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Also arrested at the scene was Courtney Anne Clements, 32, of Athens, for receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched and while en route, 911 dispatch told him they could hear a woman telling Mr. Dove to put the gun down and they thought they could hear a man saying he was going to kill himself. Sheriff Michael Moore and other officers were also dispatched.
Once there, Rice encountered Mr. Dove who told them the gun was only a BB or pellet gun and told them it was on the porch. Other officers entered the home to determine if anyone else was armed or had been hurt. They found Mr. Dove’s father on the couch and Clements lying on a bed in a bedroom.
Mrs. Dove and a man were also at the residence.
With permission from Mr. Dove, Rice searched the home for other weapons and found a loaded handgun where Clements had been lying in bed.
Rice also found a needle loaded with an unknown substance and a glass smoking pipe. Suspected narcotics were also found at the scene in plain view.
Statements from those at the scene appeared to show there had been a domestic altercation.
Clements admitted to owning the gun.
A search warrant was also obtained based on the initial findings at the scene.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Derrick Ezra Burdette, 27, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation. (Danielsville Police Department)
•Margaret Evelyn Grasty, 51, Milledgeville, probation violation.
•Joshua Nathaniel Lee Hattaway, 22, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Brian Keith Holder, 31, Winterville, probation violation.
•Brandi Leah McIntyre-Flanagan, 45, Arnoldsville, failure to appear.
•Ralph Scott Moore, 47, Gainesville, DUI/drugs, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Tyrique Quamane Walker, 24, Commerce, hold for another county.
•John Marcus Wood, 49, Danielsville, battery family violence and disorderly conduct.
•Christopher Gary Baugh, 37, Carlton, DUI/drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding, tires and two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Bobby Bernard Brown, 66, Bowman, DUI/alcohol and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Gary Lynn Buice, 59, Danielsville, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jose Luis Galvan-Campos, 37, Hull, brake lights and turn signals required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Gary Craig Harris, 48, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Tina Marie Howell, 54, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Christopher Lee Jackson, 43, Athens, failure to appear.
•Raffeal OQuando Rucker, 29, Athens, brake lights and turn signals required, driving without headlights when required, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and tires.
•Alexis Desiree Williams, 19, Danielsville, driving without a valid license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and tag light illumination required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.