On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged three people with drug charges following an undercover buy at an Old Danielsville Road, Athens, residence.
The following individuals were charged:
•Billy Scott Carter, 32, Goldenrod Court, Athens, faces charges of felony crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Jemeldrick Derwan Martin, 34, Grant Drive, Hartwell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Glenda Ann Suits, 51, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and use of communication facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
Other incidents the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to last week include:
•A motorcycle accident was reported on Clover Avenue and Laurel Avenue, Comer. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for injuries.
•A motor vehicle accident was reported on Fortson Store Road, Hull. Two occupants were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for injuries.
•A motor vehicle accident was reported on Hwy. 72 East, Comer. Two occupants were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for injuries.
•A man traveling north on SR 281, Danielsville, reported an accident involving a deer.
•A woman asked for law enforcement assistance in getting her children back from their father, whom she is in the process of divorcing, at a home on River Road, Danielsville.
•Lost or mislaid property was reported at Danielsville City Hall, Government Circle, Danielsville, where a wallet was found.
•A welfare check was requested on a 48-year-old male at a home on Blackberry Lane, Danielsville.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and criminal trespass was reported at a Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported involving a female and her mother.
•A Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, woman reported that while she was away from her home camera footage showed her mother removing items from her bedroom and when she arrived back home she found broken glass in her bed and in her chair inside her room. She stated she believed the incident was in retaliation to her calling 911 previously on her brother and him going to jail.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville.
•A woman reported to the Danielsville Elementary school resource officer that her nine-year-old son told her he was being bullied by his nine-year-old male neighbor after the two were involved in an off-campus incident earlier.
•Aggravated assault involving three juveniles was reported by administrators at Madison County Middle School.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass was reported at a Charles Bruce Road, Danielsville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported. The complainant reported that her ex-boyfriend took the keys to her car, locked her out of her house and threw a rock at her vehicle.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on Hunt Road, Danielsville, where a man reported his juvenile daughter had been threatened by other juveniles on the school bus. The man said his daughter told him that four to five juveniles who had been bullying her threatened to “shoot her” and her friend.
•Simple assault – FVA and suicide attempt was reported at a home on New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, where a 16-year-old was suicidal and armed with a knife/hammer was trying to attack his parents.
•A man on Homestead Road, Danielsville, was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries he received when the tractor he was working on ran over him.
•An unruly juvenile was reported at a home on Noahs Way, Colbert.
•A man reported possible child cruelty at a home on A.C. Carey Road, Danielsville.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Martin Griffith Road, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute between three individuals were involved.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported on Martin Griffith Road, Danielsville, where a fight was reported.
•Criminal interference with government property was reported at Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville, after a man became irate and agitated when he learned that a female freshman he was picking up was in a meeting running past its scheduled time. The complainant reported that two other men who were with the man had climbed up the side of the building, lifted a metal outdoor table and broke two exterior lights that lined the sidewalks.
•A domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her fiancé on Tarpkins Road, Commerce. The female complainant stated that her fiancé snatched her phone from her and attempted to lock her out of the residence.
•A woman on New Town Church Road, Carlton, reported that the father of her children barged into the residence and took the children from her.
•A man on Piedmont Road, Hull, reported a burglary at his home.
•Identity fraud was reported at a home on Watson Drive, Hull.
•A truck, parked partially in the roadway for several days, on Helican Springs Road, Hull, was towed from the scene.
•Theft of lost or mislaid property was reported on Hwy. 72 East, Comer, where a cell phone was missing.
•A vehicle fire was reported at a home on Linda Street, Colbert.
•An unattended death was reported at a home on Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville.
•Reckless conduct was reported at a home on Katie Lane, Carlton, where a woman reported that her son was having a mental episode.
•A drug overdose was reported at a home on Ed Coile Road, Hull.
•Theft by taking was reported on Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, where a possible overdue motorist/stolen vehicle was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.