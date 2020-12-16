There were numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the southern part of the county last week, including several on Stone Creek Drive. Captain Jimmy Patton said Monday that all the incidents are believed to be related and are under investigation.
In one report, from Stone Creek Drive, Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched about 2 a.m. on Dec. 12 to a residence there after a man reported that he saw three unknown individuals pulling on his truck door trying to get inside. Gibson and two other officers went to the home and searched the surrounding area. The man told them he heard his doorbell alarm go off, indicating someone had walked in front of the device near his front door. When he looked at the live video he saw the three people at his truck. Gibson noted that the video showed one suspect wearing a basketball jersey with the number 38 on the back walk up the driveway and attempt to pull on the truck handle. The man said when he opened his front door all three of the suspects fled on foot. The video was turned over to the sheriff’s office. All three officers remained in the area the rest of the night.
The next day, several more reports came in of vehicle being entered. In one report, a couple had video of three individuals entering their red Hummer and black Ford F-150. The keys to both vehicles, which were stored in the center console, were taken from the vehicles. The video reportedly shows the suspects in their driveway and in the neighbor’s driveway as well.
While investigating this incident, Sgt. Mark Goodson was approached by a neighbor who told him that her GMC Yukon was entered and that her daughter’s wallet was stolen. She said the wallet contained about $200 and some gift cards.
Other entering auto reports were reported on Wrigley Court and on Thomas Drive on Dec. 12. Wallets, a handbag, cash and bankcards were reported stolen. No forced entry was reported in any of the incidents.
In one of the Wrigley Court reports, Deputy Joshua Rice stated that three firearms were stolen.
Two stolen vehicles were reported stolen on McGinnis Chandler Road, also on Dec. 12. The owner said he arrived home from a football game the previous night and went to bed around midnight. When he got up that morning, both vehicles, a 2010 Jeep Wrangler and a 2012 black Ford F-150 four-wheel drive, were gone. He said he had both sets of keys and that there were no liens on either vehicle.
A vehicle was reportedly stolen from Fenway Drive on Dec. 12. It was later located several houses down near the home on McGinnis Chandler Road where the two vehicles were stolen.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Parents of a juvenile girl and several other relatives reported that the child told them she has been molested approximately five times by a friend of her older brother when she stays at her brother and his girlfriend’s home sometimes on the weekends. The matter remains under investigation.
•Fraud was reported by a woman on Manley Martin Road last week. Deputy Joshua Rice took a call from the victim, who stated that her computer froze the day before and she received a pop-up message with a number to contact. She said she called the number, believing it to be from Microsoft technical support. She was told that her computer could be fixed for $374, which would also provide her continuing protection.
She authorized payment to an address in Silver Springs, MD. She said that later in the evening she realized she had been scammed and canceled the online bill pay. She then contacted Microsoft who told her to make a report to law enforcement. Rice told her to get the receiving account information from her bank and provide that to aid in the investigation.
•Warrants are being issued for a man who has reportedly made repeated threats to burn down a mobile home on Nowhere Road with both his wife and mother-in-law inside. The wife said her husband has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
•A person on Roger’s Mill Road went to the sheriff’s office last week to report that someone opened a home safe on Dec. 9 and took $20,000 in cash.
•A woman reported that someone was shooting dogs in the roadway on Timberlane Drive. The woman said she was an older man in the road shooting dogs. She said her dog was shot in the head, but it appeared uninjured since it was a BB gun. Deputy Mason Bennett spoke with the man allegedly shooting the dogs, noting that he is legally blind. The man admitted to shooting the dog, but said it was on his property and he was not in the road.
