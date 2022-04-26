A Madison County toddler died in an accidental drowning at a swimming pool off Carithers Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Madison County Sheriff's Office Captain Jimmy Patton. The identity of the 2-year-old female victim has yet to be released.
More details will be shared as they become available.
