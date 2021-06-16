A toddler was reported playing on train tracks in Hull last week.
Officer Kimberly Keenan responded to a call about a child walking across railroad tracks off Hwy. 72 in Hull.
Witnesses removed the child, 3, from the railroad tracks and also found a 2-year-old playing unclothed at a nearby residence. The children’s mother and her friend pulled up to the residence and said the children had been left in the care of her 13-year-old daughter while they had gone to drop off a child at the friend’s house, then to Waffle House to pick up food. They said the car broke down on the way and that they had been gone for about an hour.
The 13-year-old said she had fallen asleep in the camper. The mother said the family has been going through a lot and that her son’s father had just been murdered. Keenan and Deputy Austin Shubert asked permission to look in the residence to make sure the home and children were OK. After the officers were assured that the children were OK, they left the residence. Keenan notified the Department of Family and Children’s Services about the incident.
Other incidents investigated by the county sheriff’s office last week include:
•Officer Shubert reported that while on patrol on Creek Wood Drive, he saw a Mercedes traveling north fail to maintain lane with its driver side tires over the double yellow line. The car turned on Amberly Drive and he followed. He turned on his emergency blue lights to pull the car over, and the vehicle turned into a driveway. He said a man exited the vehicle and ran to the rear of the residence. He saw a passenger in the car and hollered for the person to stay in the car. He chased the man and hollered for him to stop but lost sight of him. A neighbor said he thought the man was lying in the bushes. Shubert didn’t find him. After his search, the Mercedes was gone. He said he spoke to multiple neighbors who said they didn’t see the vehicle leave the area.
•Neighbors on Belhaven Lane in Hull got into a dispute over keeping dogs on a leash. Both parties claimed the other used threatening language.
•A woman took two hits of marijuana from the mouth of another woman in Carlton and the women began to watch a scary movie. The woman who inhaled from the mouth of the other began to scream quietly, then loudly. She seemed to lose control of her bodily movement and functions and EMS responded, along with Sgt. Jason Gaddy, who said the marijuana would be sent to the state crime lab to determine if it was laced with something. Charges are pending.
•A Colbert woman reported that her boyfriend stole her vehicle.
•A horse was reported stolen from Maggie’s Menagerie in Ila.
•Two sheep were killed and two were bitten around the neck with life-threatening injuries on John Sharp Road in Danielsville. The sheeps’ owner said a pit bull had previously attacked her sheep and she suspected the dog of this attack.
•A man and woman living on Ninth Street in Carlton reported a former resident stole items from their home. They didn’t want to press charges as long as he returned the items. The man came back with everything except a safe, which he said he forgot. The two still didn’t want to press charges and said they would call back if anything changed.
•A woman on Allen Road reported that another woman grabbed her shoulders and pushed her in the back stated that “I will run over you B$@#!” The victim’s account was confirmed by a witness. Cpl. Christian Sisk reported that he will seek warrants on the aggressor.
•An abandoned Ford Ranger was found at East 2nd Avenue and North 5th Street in Colbert.
•A suicide attempt by a man with health issues was reported last week.
•A woman on Colbert Danielsville Road reported that someone entered her yard, knocked on her door and looked in a side window.
•A case of possible elder abuse was reported by a resource counselor, but the elderly woman said she and her daughter argue, but that her daughter has not been violent.
•A man on Hwy. 172 said he was running laps in his driveway and that he saw two plastic bags that had not been there on the previous lap. He got in his vehicle and tried to see if anyone was pulled over, but no one was. He said he came upon a woman who was looking in a ditch across his driveway. He said the bags were still there in the morning. The bags appeared to contain LSD and methamphetamine. The bags were taken and put into the evidence locker at the sheriff’s office.
•Officer Mason Bennett responded to a call about a woman lying in her yard on Covey Drive in her underwear in the rain. Bennett said the woman was unable to give him a coherent sentence and that he had dealt with the woman and knew she used drugs and also that she had a dog. EMS took the woman to an Athens hospital. Bennett found no dog in the residence, which he said was in a destroyed state.
•Three mailboxes were vandalized on Hwy. 29.
•A woman complained of leg and back pain after a single-vehicle accident at 1:40 p.m., June 7 at Old Elberton Road in Hull.
•A man suffered a shoulder injury in a go-cart accident at Langford Carey Road and Kirk Langford Road at 3:12 p.m., June 8.
•A 21-year-old man complained of back pain after a two-vehicle accident on Glenn Carrie Road at Gillespie Drive at 6:19 p.m., June 10.
•An accident was reported at 12:37 p.m., June 13 at Hwy. 174 and Hwy. 106.
