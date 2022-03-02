A Hull man was charged with cruelty to children after his 2-year-old child overdosed on CBD gummies in Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park.
Devin Devon Kobold, 21, was charged with felony second-degree cruelty to children.
Deputy Craig Vaughn was dispatched where he met with a woman in front of the store. The woman said she had received a call that her great-grandson had taken some of the gummies. She said she went to the mobile home lot and spoke to Kobold, the child’s father, who allegedly told her that “it was only weed” and that the child would be OK. He would not allow her to take him to the hospital, she said, and she told him she was going to call the cops. When she made the call she returned to the residence but everyone was gone. The child was eventually discovered at St. Mary’s Hospital with his grandmother. He was later transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for observation for 24 hours.
Other incidents on file this week at the sheriff’s office included:
•A man said he hit a pot-bellied pig while traveling along Paoli Road last week. When he turned around and went back to the scene, the pig was gone. His vehicle sustained some damage to the bumper.
•A woman on Hickery Point in Hull reported that someone put human feces wrapped in paper towels inside her mailbox.
•A cell phone was found recently in Arnold Park in Comer and turned into the sheriff’s office by a citizen.
•Residents on Howard Road reported that gunshots had been fired at their home. Deputy Xavier Duncan was dispatched and discovered that the home and a vehicle had been struck by bullets. No one was harmed by the gunshots and there were no immediate suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
•A man and his daughter traveling on Hwy. 98 reported that a person they know came up behind them and almost hit them in the back and tried to pass them multiple times almost calling several accidents. The man said he saw the driver pull into Paoli Junction and pulled in also. He had his daughter call 911 and provide the tag number while he approached the driver. The man said he had a pistol on his right hip and told the driver that he was not free to live until law enforcement arrived. He said the other man then drew a pistol of his own out of his overalls, chambered a round and then placed it back in his overalls, then took off toward Colbert on Hwy. 172. No charges were filed since no crime was committed.
•Someone reported that a battery was stolen out of their car on Westbrook Street in Ila.
•A dog that animal control has received numerous calls about for being off the owner’s property on Hwy. 72 reportedly broke into a goat pen and killed a mother goat and her kid. The owner already has an upcoming court date about another complaint, according to the report. The owner of the goats was explained the civil process for receiving restitution for her animals.
