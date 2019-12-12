The 16th-annual Madison County Emergency Services Toy Ride was held Saturday, Nov. 9, raising over $6,800 to help bring joy to needy Madison County kids this Christmas.
“We enjoyed some wonderful fellowship with several different motorcycle groups, clubs, organizations and individual riders,” said Lt. Jason Luke with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “We had some fantastic food this year. We want to say a special thank you to Neese Grocery for donating the hamburgers (hand patted, mind you) and hot dogs, Paoli Junction donated drinks, the Danielsville Marketplace donated Boston butts, and Ingles donated all the condiments and the bacon.”
Luke said the ride route this year incorporated a trip across the Watson Mill Bridge, which added an enjoyable experience to the outing.
“All of Madison County’s public service teams pitched in to make this year’s ride another success,” said Luke. “Our EMS was on hand, following behind the riders to ensure everyone was safe. They also did an awesome job cooking up all the food! Our fire departments and Rescue squads were on hand to block intersections to ensure we had safe travels. The sheriff’s office provided a pair of deputies to block intersections in Carlton, and the ride was led by Sheriff Michael Moore. And of course, none of the communication could have taken place without the help of our fine dispatchers at the E-911 Center.”
Luke offered a special thank you to Karen Dudley and Angel Fisher.
“These two ladies expended countless hours undertaking all the behind the scene work that helped make this year’s ride such a success,” he said. “The Blue Knights XI served as our ride captains this year, and ensured a fantastic job as always leading the pack. Special thanks as well to The Cycle Disciples of Athens and The Christian Motorcycles Association (CMA) for their contributions to our event.”
Luke said the work that goes into the event each year is worth it.
“The citizens and business owners of Madison County and the surrounding areas, should be very proud of the fact that we have done our small part in putting a smile on a child’s face on Christmas morning,” said Luke. “That is the true spirit of Christmas. It’s about helping our neighbors. Thanks again to everyone who came out to our ride this year, we look forward to seeing you again next year. Wishing you all safe travels this holiday season, a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!”
