Tri-County Natural Gas Authority serves Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro and Madison counties, providing natural gas to more than 2,800 customers through a network of underground distribution lines.
Main gas lines, typically 2-inch in diameter, branch into household service lines which are typically half-inch to three-quarter inch in diameter and buried 12- to 18-inches below the surface. The service lines end at each customer’s meter where gas is delivered.
Tri-County Natural Gas has provided some safety tips for residents that focus on how to prevent and recognize gas leaks.
“To protect you and others in the community, the federal and state government, along with your utility provider have made your safety a high priority,” Tri-County Natural Gas said. Any time you dig or move earth in any way, you are required to “call before you dig,” 48 hours before beginning any digging. When you call 811, they will contact utility owners who will locate all buried utility lines on your property, so you can safely dig and prevent a potentially hazardous condition. Failure to use the 811 system is a known cause of pipeline accidents. Calling before you dig can prevent a costly or even deadly mistake, the authority said.
Natural gas is a colorless, odorless gas; however, a chemical that smells like rotten eggs is added to help detect a possible leak. Some of the signs of a gas leak include seeing bubbling water, hearing a hissing or blowing sound from a pipeline or appliance, dead or discolored vegetation in an otherwise green area, dirt or dust blowing from the ground, or the smell of rotten eggs.
If you smell gas, or just think you might have a gas leak, leave the area immediately and call Tri-County Natural Gas Authority at 706-743-8484 or 911 from a neighboring home or business. Never turn on or off switches, open or close garage doors, or use a flashlight or phone/cellphone in the presence of the gas smell as these devices may be a source of ignition, causing an explosion.
For additional information, please call 706-743-8484 or 1-800-919-1618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.