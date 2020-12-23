Two people were arrested last week following a 911 call to a residence on Hwy. 29 South.
James Clayton Rice, 30, was charged with aggravated stalking, drugs not in original container, failure to appear, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, simple battery family violence, violate family violence order and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Also arrested was Lauren Michelle Papp, 28, Winterville, on charges of violation of a family violence order and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
On Dec. 20, Sgt. Justin Hanley was advised by dispatch that a man called 911 requesting an ambulance for chest pains. Dispatch also said that Rice and Papp were at the home and that both have valid 12-month family violence orders to stay away from the victim. In addition, dispatch said Rice had warrants out of the county for violating the order, for simple battery and for failure to appear.
Cpl. Josh Smith was told by Hanley to go to the residence. He got there just ahead of Hanley and met with the victim, who was standing next to his house, which is located next door to where Rice and Papp were supposed to be.
Smith said he heard someone moving around inside and they knocked on the door several times, announcing themselves, but no one responded, though they continued to hear someone inside. Back up was called for and after multiple warnings, Hanley kicked the front door in. Officers entered with their service weapons drawn. They located Papp hiding under the bathroom cabinet. A trap door was located under a rug in the living room floor that led underneath the residence. Rice was located under the house in a corner by an officer and another officer removed a piece of the vinyl underpinning to get him out. Pills were located on his person in a Zip lock bag and later identified as a dangerous drug.
The victim was transported by EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital.
In another incident, Migal Antonio Hull, 27, of Colbert, was arrested for three counts of terroristic threats and acts after a report of criminal trespass.
Deputy Craig Vaughn was dispatched to the scene where he could hear a man yelling inside the house. A man outside ran into the house and Vaughn followed to find Hull lying in the hallway yelling. When Hull saw Vaughn, he jumped up and ran to his room then came back out with a pair of shoes, put them on and walked outside, standing by the patrol car. Hull told him he didn’t have anywhere to go and wanted to go back to the hospital.
Several witnesses told Vaughn that Hull has been acting that way for three days since he was off his meds.
Hull then walked into the road and began yelling “I been out killing people.”
Hull then brought up his hand like he was pointing a handgun towards the witnesses, saying “I will kill you myself.”
When Vaughn began to walk toward him he laid down on his stomach in the road and put his hands behind his back.
Vaughn told him he needed to get out of the road for his safety. He was then arrested.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A man on Ashley Drive reported that someone was trying to obtain his debit card information illegally. He said his bank sent him a text message earlier in the day about some odd transactions on his account. He looked at his account online and saw there were multiple online purchases he did not authorize to porn sites. He said he was able to stop some of the transactions through the bank.
•A suicide by pills was reported in the county.
•An incident of tampering with evidence on Woodale Street was reported last week. The incident was associated with the entering auto and thefts on Dec. 12. The investigation was ongoing.
•A death by overdose was reported in the county.
•A business on Hwy. 29 North was broken into last week by an unknown person or persons and $300 cash and other items were stolen, according to the report.
•A woman on Jubilee Road reported that she was threatened with deportation through a series of text messages unless she sent nude photos or videos of herself.
•A woman on Hwy. 106 reported that her silver Honda Civic was stolen from her yard on Dec. 20. She had two suspects in mind but did not have contact numbers or an address for either one of them.
