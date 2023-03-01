Two people were arrested in the Biscuit Express parking lot on Hwy. 29 South in Hull after Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore had detained the two in connection with a home invasion and aggravated assault at a Meadow Lane home in Hull.
The following individuals were arrested:
•Taylor Ray Nicole McDaniel, 20, Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert, aggravated assault, burglary, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kenneth Eugene Ross, 53, Wolfskin Road, Arnoldsville, aggravated assault, burglary, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of methamphetamine.
In a separate incident, four people were arrested Feb. 21 when Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Jack Sharp Road, Colbert, for warrant service.
The following individuals were arrested:
•Ricky Lee Angel, 31, Alexander Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Emory Dean, 32, Mars Hill Road, Bogart, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Mallory Ann Mullinax, 26, Cobblestone Road Auburn, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Andrea Leonor-Marie Muniz, 38, Jason Drive, Hull, three counts of violation of compulsory school attendance.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Austin Tylor Clark, 23, White Oak Trail, Carlton, failure to appear.
•Ladoris Von Cleveland, 49, Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, was charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA), possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and four counts of possession of a Schedule IV drug on Feb. 24, when her husband reported she damaged and entered his vehicle looking for a pouch that contained the drugs.
•Joshua Ryan Flanagan, 42, Maple Wood Lane, Hull, was charged with false imprisonment and violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) when officers were dispatched to Hwy. 72 East at SR 72, Carlton, where a female was trying to get out of a vehicle but the driver (Flanagan) would not allow her to..
•Tysamin Ellionta Glaze, 21, Beechwood Road, Elberton, two counts of probation violation.
•Macey Shane Harrelson, 30, Chalfont Lane, Athens, failure to appear.
•Mario Hidalgo, 44, Marcus Street, Duluth, sentenced.
•Ryan Chase Pittman, 26, Hwy. 174, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Patrick Ordarian Tarpkins, 53, W.L. Williams Road, Commerce, sentenced.
•Amanda Morgan Buice, 49, Joe Cooper Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Travis James Caldwell, 45, Hardigree Road, Winder, battery – FVA.
•Kenneth Lee Grice-Jones, 25, Berlin Street, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, no proof of valid motor vehicle insurance and speeding (1-15 miles over).
•Terry Griffin Kidd, 54, South Railroad Avenue, Carrolton, two counts of failure to appear.
•Dar-el Mathis, 37, West Midland Avenue, Winder, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and speeding 55 mph (1-15 miles over).
•Robert Leland Parham, 54, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, was charged Feb. 23 with brake lights and taillights requirements violation, DUI – alcohol, expired or no valid registration or title and no valid insurance when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Hwy. 106 South at Norwood Road, Hull..
•Tina Lynn Pitts, 55, North Chase Street, Athens, hold for Habersham County.
•James Taylor Smith, 24, Reece Lane, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Jaylon Jaishaw Thomas, 18, Fox Trail, Athens, probation violation.
•Butch Lee Towe, 33, Paridise Hogan Road, Lexington, probation violation.
