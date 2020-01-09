Two men were arrested last week following a home invasion on Jot-Em-Down Road.
Marcus Alexander Frederick, 27, of Nicholson, and Matthew David Ray, 25, of Commerce, were charged with one count each of aggravated assault and first degree home invasion after they allegedly entered a man’s home and beat him up.
Deputy William Townsend was dispatched to the scene where he spoke with the property owner who told him that two guys had come on his property and beat up a man who was living in a small dwelling on his property.
Townsend then spoke with the victim who told him that he and his brother had been asleep when three men came into the house through the unlocked front door. He said there were two white males and one black male. He identified the white men as Frederick and Ray, but said he did not know who the third man was. He also said he and Ray had been “good friends” for 20 years.
Frederick and Ray allegedly began punching him repeatedly in the head and face and struck him on his lower leg with a framing hammer. He said the black male did not hit him but stood back and recorded the incident on his cell phone.
The victim’s brother told Townsend that before the attack he was lying in bed and his brother had been asleep in the chair next to him.
He also said he had no idea why the men beat his brother up and added that his brother had been “strung out” for a few days and was just “acting crazy.” The victim had a knot above his left eye and another knot behind his right ear. He also had a laceration on his shin that was still bleeding.
An ambulance was called to check on the victim and treated him but he refused transport to a hospital.
After obtaining warrants on the two men, Townsend and another officer went to Nicholson to meet with Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies. They then went to the last known location for Ray, but didn’t find the men there.
They then went to the last known address for Frederick. They knocked and announced “sheriff’s office” then saw people inside the home running around, but no one would come to the door.
They checked the door and found it open. Townsend asked the people inside if they knew where Frederick was and they said they did not know.
A few seconds later, one of the Jackson County deputies caught Frederick as he ran out the back door.
They found the black male hiding in a bedroom closet with his cell phone in his hand. At first he denied knowing anything about the home invasion but then admitted that there was a video of it on his phone but wouldn’t provide any more details. The phone was seized as evidence.
Frederick was then arrested and taken to jail.
Jackson County deputies later located Ray at a location in Commerce, along with the silver Jeep that he had been driving when the invasion occurred. The 22-inch framing hammer reportedly used in the attack was also found lying in plain sight inside the Jeep.
Townsend went and picked up Ray and had the Jeep towed to Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s impound lot.
In a second incident, an Ila man was arrested last week on family violence and theft charges stemming from two separate incidents.
Christopher James Evans, 33, was charged with aggravated battery, battery, felony second degree burglary, cruelty to children in the third degree, false imprisonment, simple battery-family violence, felony theft by taking and theft by taking.
In an incident on Dec. 29, Deputy Austin Shubert and two other officers were dispatched to a Young Harris Road residence regarding a family violence incident.
The victim, who was sitting in the car with her four children, told officers her husband (Evans) had left on foot prior to their arrival by walking off into the woods.
She told officers that she and Evans began arguing the night before and that it had continued into that morning.
She said that she hid the car keys from Evans and he stated he would hurt her “really bad” if she didn’t give him the keys. She said he grabbed her by the neck and threw her against the wall in front of her 5-year old son, who began hitting Evans in an effort to get him to stop. The victim said she told all the children to go outside “so they wouldn’t see her get hit anymore.” After this, she said Evans hit her on the face. Pictures were taken of her injuries, according to the report. She also said Evans kept her from leaving by blocking the door and threatening to ‘bash her head in” if she left.
The victim allowed an officer to speak to her 5-year old and the boy reportedly showed and told the officer how Evans grabbed his mother by the neck and how he told him to stop hitting her. He said Evans pushed him.
The victim said Evans was likely headed to the home of one of his relatives.
On Dec. 24, Evans’ employer reported that he was missing five or six rolls of copper plumbing tubing from his barn.
He said the last time he saw the copper was about three months prior and said that he suspected his employees, including Evans, took the items because of their knowledge of where he stores the tubing.
And in a third incident, a drunken Hull woman was arrested last week after allegedly trying to flag down motorists to give her a ride. Kathy Desandra Wilson, 60, was charged with one count of pedestrian under the influence.
Deputy Josh Smith was dispatched to Piedmont Road where Wilson was reported to be wearing army fatigues and flagging down passing motorists, telling them she was drunk and needed a ride. He and Sgt. Greg Bryson arrested the woman, who Smith noted he was familiar with from a previous public drunkenness arrest in the same area.
Other arrests in the county last week included:
•Monica Arellano-Espinosa, 38, Colbert, driving without a valid license and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Kathy Ann Coley, 48, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Laura Anne Deadwyler, 34, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Elijah Noel Wessinger, 17, Hull, criminal trespass family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Ebb Meadows, 79, Hull, habitual violator.
•Jennifer Nicole Guinn, 30, Danielsville, drug-related objects, following too closely and possession of heroin.
•Sherry Lynn Latimore, 55, Crawford, probation violation.
•Kyle Jonathan Meeler, 31, Jefferson, classes of licenses violation, defective or no headlights, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper tag display, improper/erratic lane change, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and speeding.
•Joseph Michael Roberts, 35, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
•Maria C. Sebastian-Diego, 25, Danielsville, aggravated assault.
•Benedicto Tomas Silvester, 31, Danielsville, simple battery-family violence.
•Danielle Michelle Treadwell, 21, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than an ounce and tag light illumination required.
•Robert Eric Allen, 51, Dunedin, Fla., DUI/alcohol and open container.
•Linda Suzette Bales, 58, Hull, hold for Banks County.
•Rhonda Kay Brooks, 40, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than one ounce and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Trenton Davis Brown, 25, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Wesley Paul Hill, 36, Athens, simple battery-family violence.
•Omar Maya-Rodrigaez, 45, Hull, driving without a valid license and failure to yield when turing left.
•Tyrus Jawon Norman, 23, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
•Juan Carlos Ruiz-Recendiz, 23, Hull, driving without a valid license and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Jaquavious Dashawn Williams, 18, adult restraint law seat violation, driving without a valid license, failure to obey a stop sign, marijuana possession less than one ounce and too fast for conditions.
•John Edward Greene, 53, Comer, battery-family violence
