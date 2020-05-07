Two people were arrested last week after a property manager reported two suspicious people at a property he manages on Poca Road.
Christopher Lee Porterfield, 28, of Commerce, was charged with two counts of felony first degree burglary, one count of felony second degree burglary, felony theft by taking, possession and use of a firearm or a knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Brittany Lauren Davis, 30, also of Commerce, was charged with first degree felony burglary, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of methamphetamine.
Investigator Sam Beard went to the home and requested a deputy to back him up. He found a gray Toyota parked behind the residence and evidence that the two had been inside by prying the door open. Drugs were found in their possession, according to the report.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•Joshua Lamar Scott, 29, of Athens, was charged with felony second-degree burglary, criminal trespass and felony entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft. This incident remains under investigation and not further information was available as of press time, according to Captain Jimmy Patton.
•Jeffrey Wendell Hewell, 38, Athens crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
•Daniel Eugene Crawford, 31, Hull, criminal trespass family violence and simple battery family violence.
•William Shyenne Cowart, 27, Danielsville, two counts of a probation violation.
•Jessica Nichole Daniel, 34, Athens, failure to appear.
•Margaret Brittian Dukes, 51, Athens, probation violation.
•Kari Delee Eversole, 28, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Wayne Patrell Jackson, 34, Athens, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Thomas Dale Kirk, 29, Hull, probation violation.
•Marcus Lemont Mathis, 31, Colbert, two counts of a probation violation.
•Brandi Leah McIntyer, 45, Arnoldsville, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Teresa Lynn Moss, 40, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Leonard Nathaniel Peragaine, 59, Athens, probation violation.
•Salvador Chavez Rosales, 32, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Donald Steven Syfrett, 44, Ila, probation violation.
•Edward Paul Whitehead, Jr., 52, Danielsville, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
•John Darrel Wilson, Jr., 20, Danielsville, marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 33, Hull, probation violation.
•Ebin Bashirrudin, 44, Winterville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and open container.
•Joshua Daniel Cochran, Jr., 20, Colbert, criminal trespass family violence and simple battery family violence.
•Reginald O’Neal Dowdy, 41, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to obey stop sign and open container.
•Taylor E. Grise, 25, homeless, hold for Rockdale County.
•Fredic Lamont Sims, 46, Colbert, DUI/alcohol and tag light illumination required, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, open container and seatbelt violation.
•Dwane Bernard Smith, 25, Colbert, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway.
