Two Athens woman face charges after allegedly shoplifting at Ingles in separate incidents.
Jessica Leeann Nash, 26, Vine Street, faces charges of failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to obey a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of the accident, overtaking and passing generally, reckless driving and theft by shoplifting.
MCSO Deputy Phillip Hunt stated he arrived at the store and saw Nash run towards a car parked in the parking lot, but he was unable to block the vehicle in and Nash fled.
Nash had reportedly taken over $71 in items from the store and fled the scene onto Glenn Carrie Road. Nash lost control of the vehicle on Glenn Carrie Road and traveled off the roadway coming to rest against a building in the trees. Nash was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
In a separate incident, Christina Marie Morales, 40, North Avenue, Athens, was arrested Aug. 4 for theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers following an incident at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•James Lee Huth, 37, Danielle Drive, Statham, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with disorderly conduct when deputies responded to Paoli Junction, where a man was possibly under the influence of drugs. Huth was trying to get a ride to the MCSO because he wanted to be arrested. A passerby gave Huth a ride to the sheriff’s office, Crawford W. Long Street, Danielsville, where he was taken into custody.
•Jesus Lopez-Ortiz, 21, Ridgeway Drive, Braselton, was arrested Friday, August 5, and charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway during a traffic stop on Old Elberton Road, Hull.
•Jesse Lee Brown, 31, Athens Road, Winterville, was charged Aug. 5 with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), criminal trespass – FVA and three counts of cruelty to children following a domestic dispute with his wife at an East Jones Chapel Road, Danielsville.
•Macey Shane Harrelson, 30, Chalfont Lane, Athens, was charged with theft by shoplifting on Aug. 6, following an incident at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•Sarah Katherine Dubie, 31, Bridges Way, Winterville, was arrested August 6 on hold for Oglethorpe County and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration when Deputy Devin Dorsey conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle on Hwy. 26 at Hwy. 106, Hull.
•Jermaine Darnell Barnes, 32, Hwy. 29 South, Lot 17, Hull, failure to appear.
•Deyontae Ramariez Edwards, 21, Dove Circle, Colbert, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs.
•Jonathan Marquis Harper, 19, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Natasha Johnson, 49, Mize Circle, Dewey Rose, probation violation.
•Shondrelco Jerod Lee, 33, Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Glen’terius Arshuan Moon, 20, Lee Street, Calhoun Falls, S.C., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christian Blaze Sanders, Wall Street, Crawford, probation violation.
•Austen Mackenzie Simms, 34, Dove Drake Road, Royston, probation violation.
•Jacob Ryan Fincher, 25, Dove Point Lane, Hoschton, DUI — alcohol.
•Cissy Michelle Lipscomb, 43, Jade Drive, Athens, battery.
•Jesus Lopez-Ortiz, 21, Ridgeway Drive, Braselton, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Jeffery Dale Moore, 50, Loggerhead Lane, Danielsville, distracted driving and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Christopher Wayne Shaw, 41, West Kellogg Drive, Colbert, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/approved.
•Jerrica Mesean Smith, 29, Laurie Drive, Athens, felony theft of services.
•Johnathan Mitchell Thomas, 28, Cleghorne Road, Colbert, probation violation.
•Vincent Lamar Walker, 27, Colchester Circle, Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and holding wireless telecommunications device/distracted driver.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 42, Pocket Road, Braselton, probation violation.
