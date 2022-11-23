Two Carlton residents were arrested on multiple drug charges last week.

Teleisha Arnold King, 44, Duckworth Brown Road, faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and sale of methamphetamine.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.