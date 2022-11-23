Two Carlton residents were arrested on multiple drug charges last week.
Teleisha Arnold King, 44, Duckworth Brown Road, faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and sale of methamphetamine.
Joshua K. Phillips, 41, Duckworth Brown Road, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possess and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and sale of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance.
In a separate case, an Athens woman faces several charges after she was arrested Sunday, Nov. 20 by Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Shubert when a BOLO (be on look out) was placed on her vehicle. Shubert found the vehicle at the Chevron on Hwy. 72 at Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, and
Anna Catherine Stevens-Hernandez, 30, Cherry Hills Court, Athens, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Austin Randall Kelley, 24, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, no insurance, reckless driving and windshield and windshield wipers violation. Deputy Duncan reported he responded to a domestic dispute between Kelley and a female and Kelley left the residence after being told to cut his car off and wait for Deputy Duncan to talk with him. Kelley’s vehicle stopped behind the Dollar General on Reese Lane and Kelley fled on foot before being apprehended near a home on Glenn Carrie Road.
•Gilbert Bernard Saylors, 66, Clairmont Avenue, Comer, was charged Nov. 17 with aggravated stalking after he violated a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) at the Clairmont Avenue, Comer, residence of his wife.
•Lillie Ann Oglesby, 61, Madison Avenue, Colbert, was charged Nov. 17 with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tag lights required during a traffic stop on Hardman Morris Road at Hwy. 72, Colbert.
•Hoa Vaa Nguyen, 46, Bowman Highway, Hartwell, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession of cocaine and unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs, gun or dangerous drugs on Nov. 20 when he ran off the road and lost control of his vehicle on Hwy. 172, Colbert.
•William Scott Rice, 48, Poplar Road, Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tyrus Latrone Allen, 39, Spring Circle #9, Comer, failure to appear.
•Jeremy James Brantley, 50, Elm Street, Elberton, failure to appear.
•William Blaine Epps, 39, Garnett Ward Road, Hull, probation violation.
•William Dwight Heard, 49, Big Oak Circle, Athens, failure to appear.
•Joseph Thomas Roberts, 41, Lamey Lane, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Candace Louise Wilson, 46, Neal Lane, Commerce, probation violation.
•A-Lexxus Patrice Almond, 22, Sweet City Road, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Dontaze Monwell Armstead, 40, W.L. Williams Road, Commerce, DUI – drugs, improper tag display, possession of marijuana, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and speeding (36-45 miles over).
•Samuel W. Churchill-Stinchcomb, Jr., 40, Stone Ridge Drive, Colbert, distracted driving, DUI – alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal and failure to maintain/weaving over the roadway.
•Donta Tyrone Holder, 35, Leon Ellis Road, Hull, failure to appear.
•Angel Danielle Johnson, 36, Skeeter Drive, Elberton, housed for Elbert County.
•Antonio Lamar Rapier, 30, Wooded Lake Drive, Homer, housed for Stephens County.
•Treymiruse Jayvon Scott, 22, Holmes Court, Athens, burglary.
•Roger Dale Strickland, 50, Eighth Avenue East, Colbert, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of the accident.
•Andrew Levi Webb, 66, North Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
•Donna Sue Wright, 54, Rice Mill Road, Hartwell, two counts of failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.