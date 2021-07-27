Two people were picked up at a residence on Booger Hill Road after their alleged attempted robbery at the Danielsville Golden Pantry fell apart when one of them evidently took things a bit too far for the other’s liking.
Autumn Denise West, 38, of Danielsville, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Her companion, Kody Keonski Burnett, 36, also of Danielsville, was also charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony theft by shoplifting.
According to Captain Jimmy Patton, Burnett came into the store around 11:45 p.m. Friday night and began a conversation with the lone clerk, asking questions about whether or not they were alone in the store, when both were evidently surprised when West entered the store with a long gun and pointed it at the clerk. Patton said Burnett took the gun away from West and the two left the store at that point. The clerk was unharmed and no money was taken. Patton said Burnett did swipe a cigarette lighter on his way out.
The clerk recognized West, who lives about a mile away and Patton said both were found at her residence later that night and taken into custody. The weapon was also found and taken into evidence. Patton said the incident remains under investigation at this point.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week include:
•Terri Danielle Adkins, 55, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Ryan Christopher Baxter, 28, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Hunter Kelton Beard, 23, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Bo Cody Gunn, 28, Demorest, theft by taking.
•Paul Randall Harkins, 43, Colbert, disorderly conduct.
•William Leon Hernandez, 30, Colbert, aggravated assault.
•Edwin Fallon Huato-Blanco, 18, Athens, approaching authorized emergency vehicle, driving without license, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce and too fast for conditions.
•Kenya Pamela McCullough, 41, Watkinsville, felony theft by taking.
•Patrick Randolph Borges, 26, Comer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Billy Jack Swafford, III, 41, Comer, create/etc. or possess/sell medium depicting minor in sexually explicit way and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. (No bond.)
•Jeffrey lee Tittle, 50, Colbert, probation violation.
•Ronald Paul Vinson, 41, Danielsville, simple assault family violence.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, 59, Danielsville, contempt of court.
•Tiffany Rose Bowden, 31, Danielsville, hold for Jackson County.
•Jose Alberto Calixto-Alvares, 28, Hartwell, driving without a valid license and open container.
•Aaron David Gonzalez, 20, Greer, SC, defective or no headlights, driving without a valid license, speeding and unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent, altered identification.
•Tracey Lynn Hall, 53, Montello, driving on suspended or revoked license. (Danielsville PD)
•Antonio Hernandez, 31, Millers Creek, NC, driving without a valid license.
•Niheem Tony Hill, 22, Colbert, battery family violence.
•William Tracy Whaley, Jr., 31, Danielsville, unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 and makes a false report.
•Derrick Dejong Winn, 53, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane. (GSP)
