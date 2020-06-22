Two young men were arrested last week after they allegedly stole a four-wheeler from a yard on Macedonia Church Road.
Jagger Tobias Syed Brown, 18, of Stephens, and Jordan Zachery Jackson, 20, of Danielsville, were each charged with one count of theft by taking.
Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to meet with two men who told him the four-wheeler had been stolen about 10 minutes prior. They said the dogs began barking and they heard the four-wheeler start up about halfway down the driveway.
While speaking with them a four-wheeler came down the road and they told Bennett it was theirs. Bennett got in his patrol car and preformed a traffic stop on it with assistance from Sgt. Daniel Martin. Brown and Jackson were advised to hold up their hands and asked if they had any weapons on them. Jackson told officers he had a handgun between his legs.
Brown, who was driving the ATV, told Bennett that a friend dropped it off to them and that they were just riding it. He could not provide the name of the friend. He also said he did not know his passenger was armed.
Jackson, spoken to separately, said they took the ATV from someone’s house. He said they pushed it down the driveway before starting it. He said the gun belonged to his companion and that both of them had “every intention of bringing (the four-wheeler) back, they just needed a ride.”
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Karen Sue Crosby, 59, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•April Shannon Haggard, 28, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Richard Ealr Helms, 55, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and terroristic threats or acts.
•Nicolai Jerry Nielson, 37, Winder, probation violation.
•Danielle Alexandria Simms, 22, Commerce, probation violation.
•Dylan Patrick Warden, 22, Winterville, felony tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Jason Allen Bragg, 43, Lavonia, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Daniel Eugene Crawford, 31, Hull, battery family violence.
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 26, Carlton, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Andres Martinez, 47, Athens, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Alexis Miralrio, 22, Colbert, allowing unlicensed person to drive, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired or no registration or title, headgear and eye protective devices for riders and no proof of insurance (motorcycle).
•Braxton Leon Owens, 26, Elberton, defective or no headlights, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of a schedule II Controlled Substance.
