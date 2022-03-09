Two men were arrested last week after a neighborhood complaint about activities at a home on James Adams Road.
Brandon Marshall Beard, 38, of Danielsville, was charged with marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and theft by taking.
Myron Kelton Beard, 57, also of Danielsville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale or marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.
In another incident, Scottie Deon Hillsman, 32, of Athens, was charged with adult restraint law seatbelt, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, probation violation, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after he wrecked his vehicle on Hwy. 106 near Joan Smith Road on March 4 and fled on foot from a Georgia State Patrol officer. His passenger, Justin Lee Carter, 29, of Nicholson, was charged with two counts of probation violations.
About 9:38 a.m. deputies and EMS were dispatched to the scene to assist Georgia State Patrol (GSP) with the accident. The trooper advised he was giving chase on foot and had one subject at gunpoint.
Deputies arriving on scene were told a man fled on foot and that the trooper had two subjects detained. 911 dispatch notified them that a woman reported seeing the suspect run behind her house. An officer went there and had to go through a wooded area that had tornado damage with trees down and thick undergrowth and rough terrain.
After attempting to search the area, K-9 and GSP aviation units were called to assist. The helicopter eventually sighted the suspect (Hillsman) slumped over a downed tree. It took several moments to get through to where he was. Hillsman was apprehended and identified. He appeared to have minor injuries from the terrain he had been through. He was turned over to the GSP for transport to a hospital after EMS checked him over. Carter was determined to have active warrants out of Madison County.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Jacob Daniel Osier, 37, of Dacula, was charged with battery, felony theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage to property after his employer reported that he had attacked him and took a piece of equipment from a job site on J Highland Circle at D Highland Road. He also damaged a truck and trailer belonging to his employer.
•Amanda Allyson Chastain, 36, Canon, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crime and possession of methamphetamine.
•Giovanni Aguilar, 29, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Gregory Justin Cape, 34, Hull, probation violation.
•Susan Kay Collins, 39, Hull, parole hold and probation violation.
•Michael Gene Conner, 64, no address listed, first-degree felony burglary.
•Derrick Joseph Dawson, 39, Commerce, battery family violence.
•Jimmy Charles Ellis, 61, Hull, two counts of probation violation.
•Timothy Jason Highfield, 48, Hull, DUI/alcohol.
•Wayne Patrell Jackson, 36, Come, violate family violence order. (Comer PD)
•Tara Dian Miller, 37, Comer, parole hold.
•Benjamin Christopher Rowe, 33, Hull, probation violation.
•Dillon Lamar Scott, 26, Colbert, probation violation.
•Scott Fitzgerald Strickland, 52, Colbert, probation violation.
•Cory Anthony Tortorici, 28, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine.
•Demarkio Wise, 43, Athens, probation violation.
•Rodtavis Donta Brewer, 35, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Brandon Felton Burns, 21, Lavonia, Cherokee County hold.
•Adam Lee Byerly, 34, Winterville, no address listed, interference with custody.
•Benjamin Eugene Cagle, 43, Dawsonville, Dawson County hold.
•Geoffrey Ryan Davidson, 40, Hull, hold for Clayton County.
•Harold Clyde Fair, Jr., 58, Athens, DUI/drugs, failure to obey traffic control device and tires.
•Vijai Ghiocel, 35, Baltimore MD, adult restrain seat belt violation, driving without a valid license, two counts of improper tag display and two counts of minor restraint law.
•Rocio Gonzalez, 36, Hull, third-degree cruelty to children and simple battery family violence.
•Johnnie Marie Moon, 45, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Joshua Joe Pappe, 29, Hull, failure to appear. (No bond.)
