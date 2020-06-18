Two employees of the Dollar General Store in Danielsville were arrested after they were reportedly caught stealing items from the store.
Macy Armeita Lampros, 26, of Danielsville, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting and Tammy Rogers Massey, 47, of Hull, was charged with two counts of theft by shoplifting by the Danielsville Police Department.
Officer Cleve Williams was dispatched to the store on June 10 regarding employee theft. He met with the district manager who told him that Massey had been stealing from the store and there was store video of her doing so. Massey was also present, crying and upset. The manager provided Williams with Massey’s written statement in which she admitted to taking items and not paying for them as well as giving items to friends. In the statement, Massey estimated she took about $500 worth of items for herself and also gave away about $1,000 worth of items to her friends. She stated the last time she stole was on June 9, the day before.
During the investigation, Williams saw a video of Massey checking out Lampros and the manager reported that some of the items in Lampros’ shopping cart had also not been paid for.
Lampros also admitted to stealing items from the store, saying she had stolen a few drinks and other items. As her personal items were being removed from the store by Williams, her purse set off the theft alarm. She consented to a search of her property and a capped needle and a small baggie of crystalline rocks was found in her purse. She denied they were hers. After being read her rights, she agreed to speak with Williams and told him that the methamphetamine had been obtained from her sister in another county. Williams told her he would obtain a search warrant for her purse and the rest of its contents.
The district manager told Williams that Massey’s personal effects, when removed earlier, had also set of the store’s alarm system. A search warrant was also obtained for her personal effects.
Later in the evening, Williams was dispatched back to the store, where another employee had found a pouch of suspected methamphetamine in the space between the microwave and refrigerator in the employee break room. Massey told Williams in a later interview at the jail that she “did not keep her methamphetamine at the store” and had no other pouch.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Alicia Catherine Lewa Bagwell, 41, Danielsville, battery family violence and third cruelty to children.
•Trenton Davis Brown, 25, Colbert, probation violation.
•Stanley Eddie Crowe, 50, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Seth Edward Hart, 32, Royston, battery family violence and false report of a crime.
•Joey Daniel Head, 39, homeless, hold for another county.
•Robert Aaron Hendrix, 23, Commerce, hold for another county.
•Toni Mae Huskey, 56, Athens, probation violation.
•Tina Amanda Owens, 33, Hull, three counts of ident theft fraud when using/possessing identification (felony).
•Leonard Nathaniel Peragine, 59, Athens, probation violation.
•Ann Marie Porter, 48, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Scott Fitzgerald Strickland, 50, Colbert, probation violation.
•Donald Steven Syfrett, 44, Danielsville, failure to drive within a single lane, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, probation violation and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Dwayne M. Clay, 49, Augusta, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Nicole Christine Collier, 22, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Karen Sue Crosby, 59, Danielsville, disorderly conduct city ordinance. (Danielsville PD)
•David Lee McElroy, 51, Danielsville, disorderly conduct city ordinance. (Danielsville PD)
•Jeremy Lorin Fitzpatrick, 38, Danielsville, theft by deception (Madison County warrant). (Danielsville PD)
•Billy Joe Flynn, 54, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Cornelious Shuntres Giles, 36, Bogart, probation violation.
•Travis Michael Lincoln, 35, Kathleen, probation violation.
•Joseph Michael Roberts, 35, Danielsville, battery family violence.
•Kelly Roling Schlink, 37, Commerce, probation violation.
•Timothy Colt Staggs, 30, Comer, two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, gun machine gun silencer, etc. and possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Latasha Shanta Wilbon, 40, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper tag display, no proof of insurance and two counts of minor restraint law (ages 5 to 17).
