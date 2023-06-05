Two structure fires were recently reported in the county.
On June 1 around 7:36 p.m., a fire occurred at an unoccupied house on Minish Road in Commerce. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
The incident is being investigated as a case of arson. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigator Josh Smith at 706-795-6202.
In a separate incident, a fire occurred at a home on Linda Street in Colbert around 4:27 p.m. June 3.
According to Colbert fire chief Jody Gilliam, the fire started in the garage before spreading to an above room. The fire department, assisted by the Comer Volunteer Fire Department, was on scene in seven minutes and stopped the fire from spreading any further.
All occupants were outside of the home when the fire departments arrived and no injuries or fatalities were reported. The Red Cross was called in to assist.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
• A man reported an accident with a deer on Colbert-Danielsville Road, Colbert.
• A man’s vehicle sustained minor damage when he struck a deer on Miller McElreath Road, Danielsville.
• A man was reportedly unresponsive due to an overdose at a home on Stone Stewart Road, Hull. Narcan was administered and the man was alert and breathing. He refused transport to the hospital by Madison County EMS personnel.
• A man on Jack Sharp Road, Hull, reported finding a cell phone on the side of the road while cutting grass.
• A woman reportedly attempted to use a fake $100 bill to pay for items at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull. The woman stated she received the $100 bill from the Chevron on Old Danielsville Road for payment on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The manager of the Chevron stated he was not aware the bill was a fake because it had been tested by a test marker, but he would give the woman her money.
• An overdose was reported at a home on Kimberly Circle, Hull. Madison County EMS personnel treated the female. A green glass smoking pipe and a straw that appeared to have residue of a narcotic on them was found in the female’s belongings.
• A man reported a hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Bullock Mill Road, Danielsville. The complainant stated he was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway retrieving a strap from his back seat when a truck struck his driver’s side front and rear door and then left the scene.
• A child abuse investigator with the Arkansas State Police requested assistance in obtaining a forensic interview of an underage female child that was reportedly inappropriately touched by a female relative at a location in Arkansas. The underage female now lives in Madison County.
• A man on Louise Drive, Athens, reported the theft of two bicycles from his residence and someone had entered a broken-down vehicle in his driveway and stole a 14K gold necklace.
• A woman was transported to the hospital by Madison County EMS from a Colbert School Road, Colbert, residence, for treatment of a possible fentanyl overdose.
• The store manager at Family Dollar, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, reported a theft by shoplifting in which a female was reported to have taken several items from the store without paying for them.
• A man reported a possible Temporary Protective Order (TPO) violation in the parking lot at Golden Pantry, General Daniel Avenue South, Danielsville. The man stated his ex-girlfriend was harassing him in an attempt to get him to violate a TPO.
• A man driving on Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, reported a deer ran into the driver’s side of his vehicle causing visible damage.
• A woman on Loop Road Extension, Commerce, reported a verbal altercation involving money with her late husband’s daughter.
• Burglary and theft by taking was reported at a home on Bud Freeman Road, Royston. The complainant stated a storm window was broken and a keyboard, record player and several vinyl records were missing from the home.
• A man on Hwy. 29, Colbert, reported computer trespass. The complainant stated while working on his home computer it froze and he received notification from someone posing as a Microsoft employee who informed him his laptop had been infected with a virus and his account had been connected with financial fraud activity. He was advised to deposit $2,500 in a bitcoin ATM in Athens and transfer the money to the account they gave him in order to make a child pornography account that his bank account had been used to purchase go away.
• A self-inflicted gunshot wound was reported at a Beck Road, Hull, home.
• A man on Hwy. 72 West, Danielsville, reported a domestic dispute with his nephew over a pistol he could not find.
• An injured deer was dispatched at a Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, location.
• A complaint was received about kids on Gillespie Drive, Hull, stealing stuff from their neighbors. One complainant stated the kids stole her kids' bikes and some soccer balls.
• A man on Hwy. 98 East, Comer, reported someone hit his mailbox and left the scene.
• A man on Country Lane, Danielsville, reported his ex-wife had possibly consumed alcohol prior to her scheduled supervised visitation with their juvenile son.
• A couple on Alberta Drive, Colbert, reported their neighbor’s dogs were getting out and coming onto their property destroying fencing and killing their ducks.
• A woman reported simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children at a home on Hwy. 98 East, Comer, when her soon-to-be ex-husband attacked her when she went to retrieve her car jacks.
• Theft of services was reported on Stagecoach Road, Danielsville, where a man reported a woman he gave a ride from Athens refused to pay him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.