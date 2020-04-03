Two Hull men were arrested last week after reportedly burglarizing The Biscuit Barn, Wing House Grill and the Hen House, all businesses located in Hwy. 29 South strip mall in Hull early on March 21.
J. Dedrick Thompson, 27, was charged with three counts of first-degree felony burglary and Dennis James Elliott, 34, was charged with four counts of first-degree felony burglary.
In another arrest, Donald Bonner, 65, Hull, was charged with interference with government property, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts and felony theft by taking.
Cpl. Mark Goodson was dispatched to Hwy. 106 South regarding an intoxicated person (Bonner) who might be in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Bonner’s son called 911 after his father showed up intoxicated, driving a car he knew was not his. He told Goodson and other responding officers that his father ran off in the woods after he would not let him leave and he was trying to get him to come back to the house. The car, a Chevrolet HHR, was found to have been stolen from Clarke County. Officers spotted Bonner along the wood line and eventually got him to talk with them. He told them he had done a “bad thing” and stolen a car. He said he spotted the car with the keys inside and took it.
His son noted he had been out of jail for only a few weeks.
After he was arrested, he reportedly began to spit all over the backseat and the center divide and told Goodson he would kill him and all other officers on scene. At the jail, a spit shield was placed over Bonner’s face for protection and he was turned over to jail staff. The back seat of Goodson’s patrol vehicle was disinfected.
Other arrests on file this week at the sheriff’s week included:
•Lashunda Kayana Foster, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with second-degree criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts. Cpl. Mark Goodson was dispatched to Ivywood Drive regarding a domestic dispute. The complainant said when officer left the scene earlier his wife (Foster) locked him out of the house. Earlier, officers had advised her to go to bed and go to sleep and she had promised to leave her husband alone, according to the report. Her husband was told to stay in the living room and leave her alone.
He said Foster eventually let him inside and he sat on the couch and she sat on the other couch and began to argue with him and to threaten him. He said he began to film her. She then got up and went into the bedroom while talking to her mom on the phone.
On the video, Foster stated that she was going to kill her husband and murder him. She also threatened to burn his clothes and begins burning items in the bathroom where smoke can be seen. She left and he called 911.
Lighter fluid was found in the bathroom, poured out all over the counter and burned photos were found in the sink.
As the officer left, he saw Foster go by in her Dodge Durango and performed a traffic stop, where she was arrested.
•Henry Daniel Greene, 24, Arnoldsville, felony theft by taking.
