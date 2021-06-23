Two juveniles were charged with criminal trespass on June 15 after they reportedly tampered with the control on the splash pad at the county recreation department.
According to the report, the director said the splash pad was closed to the public when two juvenile males removed the door to the control panel and accessed the water flow valves. The director said the door was supposed to be locked, but had not been on this occasion. She said the juveniles then began turning handles, which controlled the water to the splash pad turning it on. She said that if the handles were turned on too much the water pressure could cause injury to other juveniles who attended the park. No one was injured and it was determined that the splash pad control panel had not been damaged.
In other matters, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office hosted a multi-agency highway safety checkpoint event that netted a total of 19 arrests at various locations around the county. The arrests included unlicensed drivers, DUI, illegal possession of narcotics and outstanding felony warrants.
The agencies involved, in addition to the sheriff’s office, included the Georgia State Patrol, Alto K-9 and State Parole/Probation Officers were on scene to assist. Approximately 30 law enforcement officers participated.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Deputy Mason Bennet was on regular patrol when he saw a red Dodge Charger with black stripes driven by a man traveling at speeds greater than 90 mph and climbing to 120 mph weaving in and out of its lane. He pursued the vehicle to the Clarke County line where he was told to discontinue the pursuit due to there being no backup units available to assist. The tag number was obtained and the owner determined with a Clarke County address. A BOLO was issued for the Charger. No warrants were taken due to lack of identity of the driver.
•Several drug overdoses were reported around the county last week.
•A possible case of statutory rape was reported at the high school on June 15. Lt. Mark Jerome said the school learned of an incident that occurred in the bathroom of the freshman gym involving a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female. The matter was turned over to the sheriff’s office investigators.
•Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to Briarwood Lane regarding several teenage girls with firearms threatening a neighbor there. Investigator Doug Martin was closer and went to the scene and did not observe anyone anywhere in the area. About 15 minutes later, dispatch received a second call to meet with a man there and Rice responded. He met with a woman and two juveniles. The woman assured him that everything was OK and there were no guns there. While speaking with the girls, they showed Rice a Snapchat indicating that someone was going to be “swatted.” Rice noted he was familiar with “swatting” being a prank or untrue 911 call in order to lure deputies to a residence for the purpose of harassing its residents or misusing 911 resources. The girls said they did not know the real identity of the Snapchat user. Madison County dispatch later advised that they made contact with the jail and jail staff informed them that no calls had been transferred. At this time, it is believed that an unknown subject "spoofed" the jail phone number and then contacted 911 to falsely report a crime.
•A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman while she was doing laundry at a laundry mat on Glenn Carrie Road.
•A 2008 red Ford Ranger was reportedly stolen from a home on Garnett Ward Road last week. The owner said the keys were inside the vehicle when it was taken.
•A 26-year-old man suffered a possible broken leg in a four-wheeler accident on Rogers Church Road June 17.
•A woman complained of back pain after swerving to miss a deer on Roy Woods Road and Katie-Beth Road at 12:27 a.m., June 19 and striking two trees with her vehicle.
•Injuries were reported, including a juvenile with a potential broken leg, when two vehicles collided at Hwy. 72 and Paoli Street in Comer at 7:55 p.m., June 19.
•A woman suffered a leg injury after an accident at Hwy. 72 and Paoli Street at 11:10 a.m., June 20.
•A 45-year-old man was bleeding from the eye after wrecking his Ford Mustang on Hwy. 98 at 5:52 June 19.
