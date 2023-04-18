Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has appealed to the public for help in identifying the culprit behind two fires on Paoli Road in Carlton.
According to a statement released on Monday, investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an afternoon vehicle fire on April 10 that completely destroyed a 2014 Ford Fusion. A nearby barn was also found burned to the ground and still smoldering.
“The barn fire began at approximately 12:30 a.m., and the vehicle fire was reported just over 12 hours later,” said Commissioner King. “Investigators determined the two fires were connected as the vehicle had to pass by the barn to reach its present location. Anyone with information on these fires should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.”
A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson, in coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit.
“Our office is working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department on this investigation,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.