Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has appealed to the public for help in identifying the culprit behind two fires on Paoli Road in Carlton.

According to a statement released on Monday, investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an afternoon vehicle fire on April 10 that completely destroyed a 2014 Ford Fusion. A nearby barn was also found burned to the ground and still smoldering.

