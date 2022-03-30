Two people were arrested last week after they were found passed out in a vehicle blocking the driveway of First Citizens Bank on Hwy. 29 South in Hull.
Antquan Leon Milton, 37, of Washington, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Latasha Nicole Huff, 35, also of Washington, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and felony tampering with evidence.
On March 23, an officer was dispatched to a gray Kia blocking the driveway of the bank with its flashers activated. The Kia was still running and the Milton was passed out behind the wheel, according to the report. Huff was also passed out and leaned over in Milton’s lap. The passenger side window was down so the officer unlocked the door and turned off the car. The officer then walked over to Milton’s side of the car and began to bang on the door and roof of the car but failed to wake him. The deputy then noticed that Huff had a plate with a rock-like substance on it which she dumped on the ground. She was then placed in handcuffs.
Milton then woke up and got out of the car. He had two chilly dogs on his lap and grabbed one, clenching it in his fist before he was also handcuffed.
The rock-like substance tested positive for fentanyl and other drugs and drug paraphernalia were also located in the Kia.
In a separate arrest, Shawn Hollis, 47, Commerce, was charged with one count of battery family violence after a deputy was dispatched to his home on Old Ila Road last week regarding a domestic incident. The officer found the caller sitting at a table crying. She said she had seen some questionable charges on the couple’s bank account and when she asked Hollis about them, he yelled at her and they began to argue. She said she threw a bag of chips at him, and he slung her across the porch. She showed the officer a long cut on her left arm that was almost the length of her entire forearm according to the report. Hollis said they argued and told her to leave. He said she told him to make her leave and so he grabbed her and snatched her out of the doorway.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Clayton Anthony Looney, 25, Royston, felony theft by taking.
•Christian Blaze Sanders, 19, Crawford, probation violation.
•Xiampeer Izedeth Silva, 20, Colbert, probation violation.
•Andrew Levi Webb, 66, Athens, probation violation.
•Craig Milton Williams, 61, Hartwell, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements provided and simple battery family violence.
•Tyrus Latrone Allen, 39, Comer, battery family violence.
•John William Baxter, 47, Elberton, probation violation.
•Caleb Mark Evans, 29, Commerce, probation violation.
•Brian Keith Holder, 32, Winterville, probation violation.
•Stephen Douglas Maye, 37, Toccoa, hold for White County.
•Travion Dynell Mize, 19, Bogart, hold for Clarke County.
•Garrett Maxwell Scoggins, 30, Bowman, probation violation.
•Montrey Tyrone Williams, 35, Royston, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
