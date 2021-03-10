Two people were arrested following what began as a report of trespassing on Fleming Street in Colbert March 2.
Xavier M. Clarke, 23, and Quanesha Tre-shawn Wise, 22, both of Athens, were each charged with aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
Cpl. Zach Brooks and Lt. Jason Luke were dispatched to the scene and while en route, 911 dispatchers advised that it was a possible domestic dispute involving a man on scene pointing a gun at someone and also that someone had been stabbed. As a result of the investigation, Clarke and Wise were arrested and one person was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 27, Carlton, adult restraint law seat belt, two counts of driving while license or revoked, four counts of failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, hunting on land of another, hunting within a state park, hunting without a big game license, hunting/fishing without a license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, marking/defacing personal state park property, no proof of insurance (motor vehicle), possession of bow/arrow in state park, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification, violation of hunter education requirements and windshield and windshield wipers.
•Richard Russell Hendrix, 37, Royston, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Brian Keith Holder, 31, Winterville, probation violation.
•Harrison L. McDonald, 45, Nicholson, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, expired driver’s license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, marijuana possession less than an ounce, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Whitney Rachelle Bryan, 26, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Gregory A. Carter, 24, Smyrna, adult restraint law seat belt, driving while license suspended or revoked and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Nery Galvan-Cerritos, 38, Athens, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.
•Steven Ray Hamby, 23, Canon, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, violate a family violence order and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Danielle Anne Johnson, 36, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs.
•Shana Renee Kerr, 25, Athens, failure to appear.
•Gabriel Lopez Sanchez, 51, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•Chase Logan Mattox, 24, Comer, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and probation violation.
•Jamario Laventay Morrison, 33, Royston, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Robert Leland Parham, 52, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane and open container in vehicle.
•Melvin Ellison Lumumb Russell, Jr., 29, Athens, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Clayton Sky Sharp, 36, Colbert, financial transaction card fraud.
•Travis James Thomason, 53, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Jesse David Young, 36, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/multiple substances, endangering a child by DUI/alcohol or drugs and speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.