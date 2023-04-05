The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged two people in connection with a physical domestic dispute at a home on Sewell Mill Road, Danielsville March 29.

Jerry Wendell Skelton, 58, Sewell Mill Road, Danielsville, was charged with obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and his sister, Joan Skelton Tredway, 64, Persimmon Drive, Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct in the incident.

