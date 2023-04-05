The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged two people in connection with a physical domestic dispute at a home on Sewell Mill Road, Danielsville March 29.
Jerry Wendell Skelton, 58, Sewell Mill Road, Danielsville, was charged with obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and his sister, Joan Skelton Tredway, 64, Persimmon Drive, Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct in the incident.
Skelton’s wife stated her and her husband were having a verbal disagreement about their daughter’s pregnancy when Tredway came into the residence, went upstairs to where their daughter was taking a shower, pushed the bathroom door open, pulled the shower curtain back and began striking their daughter in the face with the shower curtain while screaming at her.
The complainant stated their daughter got out of the shower and attempted to exit the bathroom while Tredway continued to get in her face.
The couple’s daughter provided the same account of the incident and stated she was in fear for her and her unborn child’s safety so she picked up a chair to create a separation between them. The daughter stated she threw the chair trying to get Tredway, her aunt, away from her and the chair struck her father in the arm.
Skelton was arrested because he took his daughter’s cell phone out of her hand and did not return it when she stated she was going to call 911.
Tredway stated she went to the home to talk to her niece about threats made by her boyfriend.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A male was transported from a home in Danielsville, due to a possible overdose of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Madison County EMS transported the man to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A man at a Kudzu Road home in Comer was treated for a dog bite by Madison County EMS personnel.
•A man on Moriah Church Road, Colbert, reported his neighbor’s dog was loose and running along his fence line antagonizing his fenced dogs and tearing up his yard.
•A woman found inside a home on Waggoner’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, was found to be in possession of drug-related objects and she had several outstanding warrants out of multiple counties.
•An abandoned vehicle was found unoccupied in the roadway on Charlie Bolton Road in Hull. Due to the vehicle posing a traffic hazard, it was towed from the scene.
•A man was reportedly driving a van on the wrong side of the road on Hwy. 72 West, Hull, and ran another driver off the road causing damage to the other driver’s vehicle.
•A man was transported from a Royston address in Madison County to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after making statements that he wished to kill himself.
•A man on Sanford Road, Hull, reported his tenants stated juveniles were causing problems at his properties.
•Simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at a home on Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce, where a physical domestic dispute was reported where a male had reportedly hit the female involved.
•A man reported striking a dog that was in the roadway on Norwood Lane, Athens, causing damage to the front of his vehicle.
•A woman on Colbert School Road reported she allowed the man she had been dating and living with to take her vehicle to gather his belongings and move out of her residence and he had not returned it and she was unable to make contact with him. The female complainant called later and reported she had made contact with her “ex” and he told her he was not bringing her vehicle back but was taking it to Florida.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported at the Golden Pantry, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a male took two cases of beer and left the store without paying.
•A vehicle that had been abandoned in the roadway on Moriah Church Road, Colbert, was towed from the scene.
•A man reported a burglary at a building on Blacks Creek Church Road. The complainant stated entry to the building was made through a small opening on the side of the building. The complainant stated he was unsure if anything was missing.
•A man on Holloway Road, Danielsville, reported a missing wallet.
•A woman on Snow Farm Road, Hull, reported her Xbox 1 had been taken by a male who also lives at the residence.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Davis Street, Hull, where a man reported kids were shooting BB guns through windows on a building behind his home.
•A man reported striking a deer with his truck on Glenn Carrie Road in Hull.
•A Moons Grove Church Road woman went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and reported identity theft.
•An unoccupied vehicle was towed from a Hwy. 72, Colbert, location where it was causing a road hazard.
•A woman on Candlestick Drive, Hull, reported a runaway, unruly juvenile. While the MCSO deputy was taking the report, the juvenile returned home.
•A McCurly Road man reported deposit account fraud after he deposited a fraudulent check that he received from someone for the purchase of his motorcycle.
•A woman reported aggravated stalking when her ex-boyfriend violated a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) by following her to her child’s day care center on Glenn Carrie Road in Hull.
•A woman reported an incident of distributing obscene materials on Willis Glenn Road in Hull.
•MCSO deputies assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel with a report of a male who had been shot or shot himself in his vehicle on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, just inside Franklin County.
•A woman reported a domestic dispute at a home on Amberly Drive, Hull, when she went there to see her daughter. She said when she refused to leave a male swung a baseball bat and struck the side mirror on her vehicle causing damage.
•A woman on Griffeth Road, Danielsville, reported her “ex” had possibly overdosed on fentanyl. The man refused transport by Madison County EMS for treatment.
•Theft by taking was reported on East Fourth Street, Colbert, where a man reported another man took a blue funeral home tent that he claimed belonged to him and had been reported stolen earlier.
•Simple battery and simple assault were reported at a home on Transco Road, Comer, where a domestic dispute was reported. The complainant had reported a grandfather had grabbed his grandson by the neck.
•Theft by taking was reported on Roan Williams Road, Royston, where a home-made trailer had reportedly been stolen.
•A hit and run was reported on Colbert-Danielsville Road, Colbert, where a man reported someone had damaged his mailbox.
•A woman on Childers Road, Colbert, reported a burglary at her home where someone had entered her residence a stole a leopard print jacket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.