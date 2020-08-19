Two people were arrested last week after they allegedly removed an urn from a gravesite on Diamond Hill Neese Road.
Jeffery Scott Caudle, 26, of Carnesville, and Jessica Starr Shackelford, 38, of Danielsville, were each charged with one count of removing a dead body from grave/disturb contents of grave; receive, dispose or possess.
On July 30, Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to damage to a gravesite. After observing where a grave seemed to have been excavated and refilled, Brooks made contact with the groundskeeper who had reported the disturbed grave. Brooks said he found a coffee mug and four tile burial urn covers on the ground around where someone had been digging. It appeared the urn containing cremated remains had been removed.
The groundskeeper said another keeper had been at the cemetery the day before but had not noticed anything out of place. Brooks noted that the disturbed earth appeared to still be damp and pieces of a biodegradable vault that the urn was originally held in were found. There were also several cigarette butts around the grave that did not appear to be old, the report noted and they were collected for DNA testing.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Stephen Shane Hulsey, 42, of Carlton, was charged with battery family violence and a parole violation.
On Aug. 11, Cpl. Mark Goodson was dispatched to South Railroad Avenue in Carlton regarding a domestic issue. He met with Hulsey and a woman. The woman said she picked up Hulsey at work and when they arrived home she observed a mess of trash in the yard. She said that she asked Hulsey to pick up the trash, and he then became angry and started yelling and cursing at her. They continued to argue and he allegedly pushed her backwards into an exterior door and slapped her on the cheek, leaving a handprint. She said at that point she called 911. Hulsey said the trash was caused by her dog and she had been home all day so should have taken care of it. He said she had slapped him first, but he did not have any marks on his face.
•Samantha Taylor Harkins, 20, of Colbert, was charged with one count of battery following a domestic dispute on Hardman Morris Road in which she reportedly bit her mother in an argument over her cat.
Deputy Derek Shelton was dispatched to the home where he met with a woman who said her daughter (Harkins) was intoxicated and “going crazy.” She said she was inside the home when Harkins’ boyfriend came inside and told her that Harkins was outside in the camper going crazy and had tried to attack him. She said she went to talk with Harkins and she outside the camper yelling at her mother that she had killed her cat. When the mother tried to walk away, Harkins reportedly came up from behind her and tried to grab her by the throat and bit her on the bicep, leaving teeth marks and redness. He then spoke with Harkins who smelled of alcohol and she said she was mad because she thought her mom had killed her cat. She did not reply when asked if she had bitten her mother.
Her mother said Harkins has mental issues and has not been taking her medication.
•Helena Joy Arnold, 40, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Tyvon Damascus Arthur, 25, Athens, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Wade Stewart Bolton, 21, Commerce, identity theft fraud when using/possession identification information concerning a person/felony.
•Ronnie Cooper, 60, Athens, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, impeding traffic flow and open container.
•Courtney Brooke Dorsey, 29, Commerce, probation violation.
•David Lane Goodman, 53, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked and tag light illumination required.
•Toni Minesia Guest, 38, Bowman, probation violation.
•Jeremy Tyrone Howard, 28, Carlton, two counts of probation violation.
•Bradley Nevin Raines, 28, Colbert, obstruction or hindering persons making a 911 call, probation violation and simple battery family violence.
•Jeffery Bernard Skelton, 40, Colbert, aggravated assault and use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.
•Christina Denae Starling, 39, Comer, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
•Karen Lee Watkins, 59, Hull, probation violation.
•Colton Hoyt Evans, 21, Crawford, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Harvey D. Jordan, 36, Monticello, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Toby David Kennedy, 50, Danielsville, aggravated assault and third degree cruelty to children.
•Kyle Jonathan Meeler, 32, Jefferson, adult restraint law seat belt, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, no insurance and turning position; signals required.
•Steven Lee Perrine, 38, Danielsville, expired vehicle tag or decal and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•William Robert Roy, 29, Danielsville, DUI/drugs.
•Aubrey Dean Venable, Jr., 58, Royston, DUI/alcohol.
