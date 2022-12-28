Two people were recently sentenced in Madison County to five years confinement and 20 years probation for the 2021 robbery of the Golden Pantry in Danielsville.
Autumn West was convicted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and attempted robbery.
Kody Keonski Burnett was convicted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was acquitted of armed robbery. Burnett was also acquitted on a second charge of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and a third count on the same charge was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
According to Captain Jimmy Patton, Burnett came into the store around 11:45 p.m. July 23, 2021 and began a conversation with the lone clerk, asking questions about whether or not they were alone in the store, when both were evidently surprised when West entered the store with a long gun and pointed it at the clerk. Patton said Burnett took the gun away from West and the two left the store at that point. The clerk was unharmed and no money was taken. Patton said Burnett did swipe a cigarette lighter on his way out.
The clerk recognized West, who lives about a mile away and Patton said both were found at her residence later that night and taken into custody. The weapon, a Winchester 22 caliber rifle, was also found and taken into evidence.
Other actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court include:
•Alexander Nikolas Hayhurst was sentenced to 70 days confinement with credit for time served, one year probation and fined $655.
•Ranulfo Rangelolvera was sentenced to 11 months probation and fined $1,318 for driving without a license.
•Akia Shinese Moore was sentenced to two days of confinement for speeding. Charges of affixing of plate to conceal or misrepresent identity and expired tag were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Jason Wade Gurley was sentenced to eight years probation and fine $500 for aggravated stalking.
•A charge of obstruction of officers against Savannah Ann Carey was dismissed.
