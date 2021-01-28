Two teens were arrested last week in connection with a string of car thefts and entering auto reports in and around Comer, Colbert and Hull recently.
Terrance Latrance Grant, 17, of Danielsville, was charged with 10 counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and five counts of felony theft by taking.
Sherod Laderick Porter, 17, of Colbert, was charged with two counts of felony entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and three counts of felony theft by taking.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Anterrius Demarcus, Long, 29, of Carlton, was arrested for DUI/multiple substances, felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by Deputy Mason Bennett on Jan. 24.
Bennett was on stationary patrol running radar while parked at Ferrell Gas. Co. near Ila just after midnight when he spotted a fast moving red Chevrolet Malibu that he clocked going 100 mph on Hwy. 106 South in the northbound lane. He pursued the vehicle with speeds reaching up to 125 mph with the driver (Long) showing no signs of stopping. The car did eventually stop near Joan Smith Road and Bennett approached Long with his service weapon drawn, telling him to throw his keys out of the window. Long refused, saying “@*(& you, I’m not going to so you can walk up here” and “I know I shouldn’t have ran,” and “I’m not getting shot today.”
Once a Georgia State Patrol officer arrived, Long threw his keys out and got out.
Long told them he had a 357 Magnum in the car. They also found three unopened beer cans and ammo for the gun in the center console, but no gun was found.
Bennett noted Long appeared to be intoxicated and he admitted he did drink alcohol but refused to submit to a state blood test.
•Karla Denise Ward, 54, of Colbert, was charged with DUI/multiple substances after Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to wreck on Childers Road on Jan. 23. The caller said a neighbor had backed through a fence and was possibly intoxicated.
Gibson found the car still running, straddling a ditch, with a woman (Ward) lying unconscious in the passenger front floorboard. EMS was called to check to check on her and Gibson noted she smelled strongly of alcohol. While waiting for EMS, Gibson attempted to wake her and eventually succeeded. Ward said she was not in pain except for her broken foot and she was still wearing a hospital bracelet.
After she was checked out by EMS she was arrested and taken to jail.
•Ronnie Dwayne Bales, 37, Nicholson, DUI/drugs, failure to drive within a single lane and two counts of endangering a child by DUI.
•Lonnie Duane Dailey, 55, Hull, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and knowingly diving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
•Morris Mohammed Dawon, 25, Lawrenceville, driving without a valid license, reckless driving and speeding.
•Michael Colt Drake, 34, Monroe, hold for Walton County.
•Daniel Timothy Fields, 18, Hull, criminal trespass family violence and simple battery family violence.
•Larry Jackson Floyd, 73, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
•Robert Scott Chadwick, 46, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Luther Henry Collins, III, 28, Athens, aggravated assault, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Thomas Jordan Whitehead, 23, Hull, two counts of probation violation.
•Denise Hall, 21, Athens, simple battery family violence.
•Erica Madison McCurley, 23, Athens, driving without headlights when required and DUI/alcohol.
•Anna Marie Melton, 21, Danielsville, failure to appear and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•James Richard Miller, 60, Colbert, hold for Clarke County.
•Walter Randy Shellnutt, 35, Royston, criminal trespass and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Jessica Nicole Sloan, 33, Colbert, simple battery family violence.
•Elysia Dawn Green, 38, Athens, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Philip Joshua Williams, 31, Colbert, criminal trespass family violence.
