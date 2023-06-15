The Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a rash of car break-ins over the last week.
Ten cars, all unlocked, in the Bryce Landing Subdivision were broken into and multiple items, including a laptop, wallets containing a number of debit cards and cash were stolen.
The incidents happened on Kimberly Circle and Water Lily Way.
At one home on Kimberly Circle the homeowner saw two men on his security cameras entering his vehicle and removing items.
One of the residents of the subdivision reported finding items taken in the car break-ins thrown in the woods across from her residence.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•Obstruction of officers and theft by receiving stolen property were reported at Biscuit Express, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, when officers responded to the report of a Jeep parked along the side of the building, wherein it appeared to the complainant that the occupants were asleep due to sheets over the windows of the Jeep. The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Greene County. A female inside the vehicle, Brittany Peart, 36, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction for refusing to exit the vehicle when ordered to do so. Peart also had a warrant out of Greene County for felony theft by taking.
•The MCSO assisted the U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on a male, Christopher Snow, at a Paoli Road, Carlton, residence.
•Theft by receiving stolen property in another state was reported when a man on Smith Rutledge Lane, Hull, requested a VIN verification on a utility trailer he had bought at an auction. The trailer had been reported stolen out of Anderson County, South Carolina.
•A MCSO officer responding to a Snow Farm Road, Hull, residence, where the landlord had reportedly turned off the tenant’s power prior to an eviction, received an entering automobile complaint from the tenant who reported his girlfriend’s wallet was missing from his vehicle and he believed his landlord had taken it.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on Snow Farm Road, Hull, where the landlord had reportedly turned off the tenant’s power prior to an eviction and the tenant reported two separate incidents involving the landlord to include terroristic threats and acts.
•An unruly juvenile was reported at a home on Candlestick Drive, Hull, where a female reported her stepbrother was smoking weed inside the residence while she was outside.
•A man on Willis Glenn Road, Danielsville, reported a stray dog was on his porch and would not leave. He said when he tried to make the dog leave the dog tried to bite him multiple times.
•A man on Fred Goss Road, Danielsville, reported that his unoccupied truck rolled backwards down his driveway, crossed the road down into a ditch and struck a tree.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Ed Coile Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported that her mother was kicked her out of her home and when a friend picked up her property for her she noticed two rings were missing from a jewelry box.
•A man with medical health issues on Short Seagraves Road, Danielsville, reported hearing voices outside. No one was found on the property. The following day the man’s wife reported he had left the residence and she was concerned for his safety. The man was later located and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A woman turned a man’s wallet into the front office at the Madison County Communications Center, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville. She stated she found the wallet on the ground when she was out walking in Comer.
•Criminal trespass was reported at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a man took items from the store without paying. The man was banned from the store and the property of the store.
•A man impersonating an FBI agent was picked up on Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A woman at Camp Kiwanis, Old Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, asked for assistance with her unruly nine-year-old daughter who was being combative and having suicidal thoughts. The juvenile was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at a home on Hwy. 219 South, Hull, where a physical domestic dispute between a woman and man was reported.
•A request for assistance with property retrieval at a Jones Chapel Shiloh Road, Danielsville, location was reported.
•Vicious dogs were reported on Davis Street, Hull.
•Arson was reported on James Springs Road, Danielsville, where a vehicle had been set on fire. Shiloh Fire Department personnel put the fire out.
•Theft by taking was reported on Broad River Road, Carlton, where a man reported someone stole an air compressor and trail camera. The air compressor was located at a man’s campsite.
•Burglary and theft by taking was reported at a home being fixed up on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported at Walgreens, General Daniel Avenue, Danielsville.
•A dispute was reported at a home on Diamond Hill Colbert Road, Colbert.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Timber Ridge Lane, Colbert, where a husband and wife were in a physical domestic dispute.
•An accident with a deer was reported on SR 72, Carlton.
•A man on Sanders Road, Hull, reported that his father took a wedding invitation out of his mailbox and told him he was not invited to the wedding of his cousin.
•Entering an automobile was reported on Lem Edwards Road, Colbert, where a woman reported her two key fobs had been taken.
•Disorderly conduct was reported at a home on Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce, where a woman reported her brother had a gun and was threatening to shoot the tires on her vehicle due to an allegation of theft.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Foote McClellan Road at Foote McClellan Lane, Colbert.
•An unattended death was reported at a home on Mae Drive, Danielsville, where a female with an extensive medical history and on hospice care was found unresponsive. The female was transported by Madison County EMS for treatment but was declared deceased.
•An unattended death of a female was reported at a home on Neese-Commerce Road, Hull.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, residence, where a man reported the back window of a vehicle had been broken out.
•Operating a motor vehicle without having required revalidation decal affixed, driving without a valid driver’s license and no helmet were reported on Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, where an on-going issue with four-wheelers was reported.
•Financial transaction card fraud was reported by a female on Piedmont Road, Hull. The female reported fraudulent charges totaling over $278 on her Visa card. The woman and her husband suspect a man her husband gave a ride took the card while he was left in their vehicle alone.
•A woman on Floyd Road, Danielsville, reported financial transaction card fraud after she noticed someone took her 26,000 Delta SkyMile points and she received an email notification of an order she did not place. She stated there were two fraudulent charges on her bank account for online purchases she did not make.
•A child custody dispute was reported at a home on Clover Avenue, Danielsville.
•A tow-behind camper reported stolen out of Athens-Clarke County was located on Hwy. 106 South, Hull.
•A private property accident was reported at a Brickyard Road, Danielsville, location.
•Simple battery – FVA, battery and attempted suicide was reported at a home on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, where a female was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A male on Hwy. 172, Danielsville, was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation after telling officers he was suicidal and homicidal.
•An accident with injuries was reported on Hwy. 106 South at Smith Road, Hull, where a scooter driver was struck by a truck.
•A two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Moons Grove Church Road at Hunt Road, Danielsville.
•An accident involving a motorcycle was reported on Griffeth Road at Moons Grove Church Road, Danielsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.