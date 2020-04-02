Warrants have been issued for a Comer woman after she allegedly beat up her boyfriend, stabbed him and threw his oxygen supplies out of the back of a pickup truck as he drove down the road on March 25.
Deputy Jason Gaddy and Sgt. Klint Segars were dispatched to the Collins Fire Department where they met with the 69-year old man who was on oxygen. Officers learned that the suspect had jumped out of the pickup truck bed at the stop sign before the man stopped at the fire department.
Gaddy saw a clear plastic tubing leading from inside the truck bed draped over the tailgate and noted that the victim was having a hard time breathing. The victim said his longtime girlfriend had been abusing him for the past two days and said he was driving the truck while she was in the truck bed trying to beat him through the rear window. As he drove, she also began to throw his oxygen supplies out of the truck into the roadway. He asked if he could go back and try to find his oxygen machine so he could get some oxygen. Gaddy agreed and followed him as he stopped three times to pick up supplies, including tubing and other fittings used to plumb the machine and two oxygen tanks that were all round in the road or on the shoulder.
After Gaddy helped him find the supplies they went to the suspect’s home on Della Slaton Road where the incident began. Once there, Gaddy requested EMS to come check on the man. Gaddy noted that he had stab wounds where she had stabbed him in the arm. He also said she struck him on the arm with a metal pipe after she refused to take her to buy some drugs. He told her he had only enough money to live on. He said he had come from his home in South Carolina to take his girlfriend to a doctor’s appointment.
Over the previous two days, the victim said his girlfriend had taken his cell phone away so he couldn’t call 911 and locked him in a bedroom until she let him out that day. When she let him out, he was able to get his phone and then got into the truck to leave. Her assault continued, he said, and she began to pull his hair out. Gaddy observed clumped hair clinging to his shirt sleeves. He told Gaddy he was headed back to South Carolina as soon as EMS cleared him.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman on Cleghorne Road reported that her home had been burglarized while she was at work. She said a neighbor called and told her her front door was standing open. She found a flat screen TV and two laptops missing.
•Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to a home on Hwy. 29 South last week regarding an unruly grandson. The grandmother told Brooks that her grandson wants to leave for hours to go see his friends, but she won’t let him due to the COVID-19 restrictions. She said he has become so angry that he punched a hole in her wall.
She said this is not the first time that he has acted out but the first time that she has called law enforcement and she wanted him charged. Brooks told her a report would be filed and a court date would be set through the Department of Juvenile Justice once the court system re-opens.
•Deputy Zach Brooks was dispatched to Madison Street in Comer regarding a case of possible child abuse. A woman reported that she came to Comer to pick up her daughter from her ex-husband. She said after they left the house, her daughter told her that her dad had hurt her by pinching her and pulling her hair. She said that her daughter has been in therapy but never said anything like that before. The girl told her she was scared of her dad and she had some marks on her arm that looked like pinches. A report was filed for further investigation.
•Timothy Michael Chasteen, 52, of Comer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after he ran from officers trying to question him about a domestic altercation. Deputy Mason Bennett and Cpl. Joshua Smith were dispatched to Della Slaton Road last week for a domestic dispute. While on their way, dispatch informed them that a man (Chasteen) was hitting a female with a pole. Chasteen had left the scene by the time officers arrived walking toward Roy Woods Road. The woman told them she had grabbed a BB gun and told Chasteen she was going to kill herself. Once she said that to him they went outside and began fighting over the gun. The caller spotted the two on the ground scuffling and called 911. The woman said Chasteen didn’t hit her with anything and was just trying to get the gun away from her. She said she did not have suicidal thoughts and did not want to speak with anyone. She said Chasteen took the gun with him when he left.
Officers spotted Chasteen walking down Roy Woods Road and he began to run when he saw the patrol vehicles. Bennett got out and ordered him to stop running and then gave chase. After a short foot chase, Chasteen stopped and Bennett drew his service weapon since he didn’t know if Chasteen was armed or not.
Chasteen told them he had two knives on him. Officers walked him back to their patrol cars where Bennett told him he wasn’t in trouble until he ran from them. He told them he got the BB gun and left once he knew officers were on the way and he threw it into a field across from their house.
