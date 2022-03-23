Warrants have been issued for a man believed to be the driver in a rollover crash on Helican Springs Road last week.
On March 18, about 10:40 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Helican Springs Road regarding an overturned vehicle called in by residents on the road.
Deputy Glenn Cowan arrived first and found an overturned black Chevy Tahoe wedged between a cinder block well house and another vehicle.
Several people were standing around the unoccupied Tahoe and one man told Cowan that the driver, a tall white male with dark hair and the passenger, a short white female with brown hair, ran from the scene. He said both had visible injuries from the collision.
Several other neighbors reported hearing the pair talking about trying to “locate their needles.” They attempted to flag down a passing vehicle to get a ride, but the vehicle left the scene when another resident told them she was on the phone with 911. The couple also took off at that point, running down Helican Springs Road. The Tahoe was determined to have a stolen tag. Several other tags were located among the scattered debris from the Tahoe.
While further assessing the scene, an unprotected syringe was observed among the scattered debris from the vehicle. Cowan also observed a clear zip lock bag stuck to the front passenger window that contained tiny round cotton balls he noted were commonly used as filters for hypodermic needles.
He also observed a similar sized zip lock bag at the back of the Tahoe laying just outside the broken rear window. This bag contained white crystalline material he recognized to be consistent with crystal methamphetamine. More drugs and drug paraphernalia fell out of the vehicle when it was righted for transport by wrecker service. Identifying information for the driver was also located.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Someone reported that a Jeep and an iPhone was stolen from Country Living Mobile Home Park.
•A man on Hardman Morris Road was reportedly hit in the head with a bottle after the man dating his daughter broke into his home after he refused to open the door to him. The victim said he did not want to press charges and declined medical attention or transport to the hospital for his injuries.
•A woman on Hwy. 172 was bitten by one of her two female pit bull dogs when she reportedly tried to break up a fight between them. The animal control officer noted that one of the females appeared to be in heat and had multiple bit wounds on her also and that was likely what caused the fight. The wrist wound to the woman was small with little bleeding according to the report. The woman was to obtain the dogs’ rabies vaccine status from her vet this week and report that to the officer.
•Two missing juveniles were located last week by law enforcement authorities. In the first incident, a middle school male student left the school and ran across Hwy. 172 and into the woods about 1 p.m. on March 18.
Several school administrators and the resource officer searched the woods and attempted to call the student, but his phone had been turned off. Heavy rain and wind made the search difficult and other deputies were called to assist, eventually calling in fire and rescue when weather conditions continued to deteriorate. The child was located, unharmed about 3:10 p.m. and turned over to the parents on scene.
In the other incident, an officer met with the mother of a juvenile who ran away from home sometime during the night of March 18. She said the child was supposed to be at work in Clarke County, but he didn’t show up. His cell phone was pinged but were unable to locate him. Later, an updated ping outside the county in Barrow County allowed officers to locate him. His mother advised them to allow him to stay at the residence he was located at and he was taken off the missing person’s list.
