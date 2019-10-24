Warrants have been issued for a man who was hospitalized with injuries from a motorcycle crash involving speeds clocked by a deputy at 125 mph.
On Oct. 15, Cpl. Zach Brooks was on stationary patrol on Hwy. 106 near Neese Grocery when he observed a motorcycle traveling south on Hwy. 106 at a high rate of speed. He clocked the motorcycle’s speed at 115 mph with his radar. Brooks pulled out to follow the motorcycle but did not turn on his blue lights due to the motorcyclist’s speed, which increased to 125 mph when the deputy began to follow him. He also noted the motorcycle was on the wrong side of the road when it passed the patrol car.
The deputy continued to follow the motorcycle as it turned onto Sanford Road. He found the motorcycle in a field at the intersection of Sanford Road and Dillard Road with a cloud of dust still around it. He saw a man attempting to get up and ordered him to stay on the ground and he complied. The man then stated that he had not been driving the motorcycle. He was placed in handcuffs. When asked why he was going so fast he said, “I saw you and I did not want to go to jail.”
The driver was identified and told the officer he thought his collarbone was broken. He was told EMS was already on the way. The driver was determined to have active warrants out of both Madison and Clarke counties, with a revoked license. He was also noted to be a habitual violator.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment and warrants were obtained for speeding, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane and driving while license was revoked.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A passerby found a black sunglass case on Macedonia Church Road near New Haven Church Road that contained drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine.
•A woman on Lexington Road in Carlton came home last week to find a 3-year old playing in the backyard. The woman told the responding officer that she pulled around back to park her car and found the child. She said she had no idea who the child was or where he belonged. While the officer was speaking to the woman, he heard another woman calling out through the woods. He went to the wood line where he met up with a woman who said she was looking for her son. She said the boy got out of the house while she was tending to her newborn baby. The child was returned to his mother.
•An employee of the Hanley Road Dollar General reported that a customer had tried to pass off a counterfeit $100 bill to her. She said when she told the woman it was counterfeit, the woman told her she had to go to her car to get more money, but never returned.
•A high school student on a school bus apparently called 9-1-1 last week to make a false report against a bus driver in order to get him fired. Lt. Mark Jerome met with Principal George Bullock and Assistant Principal Matt Berryman to view a bus video of the incident. The student was charged with giving a false report to the 9-1-1 center and a deputy. He was released to his guardian and the bus tape will be turned over to the juvenile court for prosecution, according to the report.
•Officers were dispatched to a Farm Road residence last week regarding a domestic incident between a father and son. The father told officers he and his wife were arguing this morning when his son came in and pushed him down. The wife said she told her husband he had the TV on too loud and she asked him to turn it down, but he turned it even louder. She said she nudged him to cut it down, but he threw something and they began arguing when their son came in and got between them. She said her husband was being disrespectful and continued to yell until the son finally pushed him and he fell. She said the son left home shortly afterwards “knowing he would go to jail.” An officer explained to her that he just wanted to get his side of the story and she replied “y’all already got warrants on him.” When the officer inquired about the warrants, she said she didn’t know what they were for. They told the father he could pursue warrants if he desired, although he was not injured. The deputy also noted in his report that there were “about 15 to 20 dogs” on the property and inside the home. The dogs were in the road as well. Animal control was to be notified about the dogs roaming at large, as well as required immunizations.
•A woman on Gillispie Drive called 9-1-1 about a criminal trespass on her property. She told the responding officer that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend ran over her mailbox and damaged her porch as he was trying to run over her daughter’s new boyfriend. The woman said she was standing at a window in the dining room of her mobile home and witnessed the incident. She said he ex-boyfriend was driving a white Dodge Dart. She said after he hit her porch he backed up and left the scene accompanied by someone in a red car. She said she has had several issues with the ex since her daughter broke it off with him in May. The deputy then spoke with the daughter about her ex-boyfriend. The daughter said that she, her current boyfriend and her youngest son were going to breakfast when she saw her ex’s car coming down the road. She said she told her boyfriend to go back inside and all three headed back towards the front door when the ex-boyfriend ran over the mailbox and into the porch. She said her son was about three feet behind her boyfriend when the incident happened. She said her ex is angry about the break up and the fact that she has moved on with her life. The current boyfriend as well as several neighbors told the same story. The ex-boyfriend lives nearby but was not at home when the officer went there. Warrants are to be issued for five counts of aggravated assault and four counts of criminal trespass. The daughter and her boyfriend were told about the process for obtaining a temporary protection order.
•Multiple downed mailboxes were reported on Glenn Carrie Road last week. The responding officer noted there were tire tracks leaving the roadway and then coming back onto the roadway near Rice drive. Various types of tools were scattered in the yard as well as around a fog light and a custom grill that is believed to have come from the vehicle.
•A chicken house fire was reported at 6:14 a.m., Oct. 14 at 643 Evangelical Church Road. Poca and Shiloh volunteer fire departments responded.
•A car overturned on Hwy. 174 at 6:45 p.m., Oct. 14. The county sheriff’s office, Poca Volunteer Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, EMS and Danielsville and Ila rescue units responded.
•A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:07, Oct.16 on Hwy. 72 in front of Golden Pantry.
•A house fire was reported at 641 Bedford Drive in Hull at 10:52 p.m., Oct. 18. Hull and Neese-Sanford volunteer fire departments responded.
•A man suffered a possible concussion in an accident on Hwy. 98 and Reggie Ingram Road at 4:34 p.m., Oct. 19.
