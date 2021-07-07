Warrants have been issued for a man who allegedly held a woman against her will at a home on Roy Smith Road in Hull on July 3.
Deputy Glenn Cowan was dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported to 911 by the victim’s sister. He met with the sister and victim who told them that the suspect was the victim’s live-in boyfriend who had fled the scene prior to Cowan’s arrival.
The sister said the victim’s daughter had received an “emergency code” text from her mother indicating that she was in trouble. At that point the daughter and sister drove to the home to help. They spoke with the victim who told them what happened, and the women then made the suspect leave.
The victim said she and the suspect have been living together since January, first with her mother and then at this home, which the suspect leased while he was incarcerated. When he was released, they both moved into the home around June 1, along with her two teenage children. Both children were away from home since July 2, leaving the couple alone for the first time. She said she was apprehensive due to prior unreported incidences of violence at the hands of the suspect. The victim said the suspect is extremely jealous and noted that she is in the process of getting a divorce from her husband, which she indicated was also an abusive relationship.
She said this incident began when she received a call from her husband at 3 a.m. and answered it, fearing it could be an emergency. This angered the suspect, who began yelling at her.
The situation escalated to physical abuse and to him snatching her phone from her hand. The altercation went on for some time, with the suspect reportedly holding her inside against her will. Cowan also noted that she had multiple bruises on her body.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Cruelty to animals was reported Monday when Sgt. Jason Gaddy was dispatched to rental units on Moriah Church Road concerning dogs being inside a storage unit.
The owner of the storage units let him and Cpl. Joshua Rice into the storage unit area. The owner said a tenant had made him aware that she heard dogs barking from inside one of the units. The owner cut the lock off the unit in question and found two dogs inside. A small young kitten in very poor health was also located inside an adjacent unit. It was believed that the kitten had run inside that unit when the tenant visited earlier in the day. The kitten was left outside with two other adult cats who were hanging around the storage units since the animal shelter is under cat quarantine and is not able to take cats at this time. Animal control arrived and was able to take possession of the two dogs. Officers attempted to locate the tenants who rent the unit where the dogs were found but found that they had recently been evicted from a nearby trailer park. Someone later called dispatch and provided the names of three people who rent that storage unit. He said that two of the renters were currently in the hospital but he was unaware of where the third person was.
•A woman on Booger Hill Road reported that a paving company came to her home offering to pave a portion of her road with left over asphalt. The agreement was for the company to lay the asphalt for $280. At the end of the job, the owner reportedly came back and said he was now charging $540. She refused to pay the new amount and said the owner began to question her on her being a Christian and allegedly threatened to put a lien on her home if she failed to pay the requested amount. The owner’s son also reportedly threatened to come back and dig up the asphalt. At that point, she called the sheriff. Floyd noted that there was a strong smell of diesel fuel and a puddle of diesel fuel in the driveway. There was no signed agreement provided to the homeowner.
•Warrants have been issued for a man who allegedly held a machete to the neck of his girlfriend at a mobile home park on Buddy Moore Road.
•Four people had to be rescued from a boat taking on water on the Broad River last week. No injuries were reported.
•A man who is reportedly blind and has Alzheimer’s was found safe after a search of the woods behind his camper. A couple who keeps an eye on him reported that he had been missing for three hours on Monday, July 5, and is unable to go anywhere on his own.
•A search for a missing couple on the Broad River ended when the couple ended up at a home banging on the door saying that they had been lost on the river. The search was conducted on the river in the area of the Madison and Franklin County line on Hwy. 29 North.
