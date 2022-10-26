Warrants were issued for the arrest of a man after a domestic violence incident on Ivey Street in Comer Oct. 20.
According to a report from the sheriff’s office, charges of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree will be issued to Terrell Meadows.
A witness to the incident told officer Will Townsend that the victim and Meadows had been drinking alcohol and “play fighting” when the victim got a phone call from another male, and Meadows began to really strike her. The incident happened in front of four juveniles at the residence. Townsend observed the victim with lacerations to her face and the back of her head, along with two pools of blood on the floor where the victim had been laying.
Meadows left the residence prior to Townsend arriving. A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was issued for Meadows and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
In a separate case, David Martinez, 37, Pine Hollow Drive, Athens, was charged with criminal trespass (family violence) and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call. He reportedly had been cooking at his parents’ house and smoke was everywhere. When confronted about it, he pushed his father to the floor and took his phone when he tried to call 911 and broke a plate during the argument.
Other arrests reported by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office this past week include:
•Louis Bolton Jr., 41, Bolton Drive, Hull, driving without a valid license and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Darnell Terrell Callicutt, 34, Old Mineral Road, Elberton, burglary in the first degree.
•Jeffery Scott Caudle, 28, Dogwood Trail, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Susan Kay Collins, 39, Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Derrell Antonio Dukes, 29, Old Church Road, Athens, criminal trespass (family violence) and failure to appear.
•Christopher Joseph Hester, 65, Honeysuckle Road, Colbert, probation violation.
•Terry James Hughes, 57, Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jhontae Lanee Sanders, 33, homeless, probation violation.
•Christopher Wayne Shaw, 42, homeless, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
•Charles Elic Watkins, 50, Sawdust Road, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Brandon Nicole Williams, 35, Cotton Circle, Colbert, housed for Royston.
•William Gregory Ballenger, 41, Adams Clarke Road, Ila, defective or no headlights and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tonia Michelle Carruth, 50, Morning View Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol).
•Jasmine Niki Dean, 34, Crane Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
•Gregory Cortez Dubose. 43, Woodpecker Point, Danielsville, DUI, failure to maintain lane, open container violation and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Emilee Paige Parr, 21, Hill Street, Comer, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Abel Christopher Regalado, 43, Pinewood Circle, Colbert, hold for Barrow County.
•Eduardo Rebollar Sanchez, 38, Izzy Street, Hull, driving without a valid license.
