Warrants have been issued for a Madison County man who will be charged in the 2021 burglary of Ace Hardware in Danielsville.
Harley Heaton, 26, a former employee at the store, faces two counts of theft by taking and a second-degree burglary charge for the break-in at the hardware store Nov. 30.
Over 30 items were stolen, including weedeaters, chainsaws, leaf blowers and a company Ford F-150.
Heaton is in prison in Cowetta County and has previous convictions for burglary, theft by taking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will be transported to Madison County to face the hardware store charges.
Danielsville Police Chief Cleve Williams praised the work of detective Kimberly Cook in tying Heaton to the crime, using a labor-intensive Georgia Bureau of Investigation strategy involving the acquisition of geolocation data through search warrants with multiple companies.
“She’s been working really hard on that the past few months,” said Williams of Cook.
The investigation into the burglary continues.
