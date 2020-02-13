A Watkinsville woman was charged for shoplifting at Ingles last week.
Lila Crystal Fox, 38, of Watkinsville, was charged with one count of theft by shoplifting. Deputy William Townsend was dispatched to Ingles where he met the store manager who had the suspect (Fox) in the parking lot with him. The manager told Townsend Fox was observed by another employee placing items in her purse, so he followed her out of the store and confronted her.
The manager said she admitted to taking the items and gave them back to him.
The items included Old Spice deodorant, fake fingernail, a gel nail kit, cold sore treatment and a Trojan vibrating ring. The items totaled $45. The manager said the store did wish to press charges.
In another incident, a Colbert man was arrested following a domestic dispute at a home on Madison Boulevard last week.
Lorenzo Wise, 41, was charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to the scene with 911 operators telling him they could not get a lot of information from the caller due to screaming in the background. They said the caller did say she was in fear for her life.
Smith found Wise behind a vehicle in the yard. He told Smith that there was no fighting but that he had “confronted his lady about talking about him to other folks” and said that was all there was to it.
Smith then spoke with a woman on the porch who told him that she and Wise had been arguing all day and that he had sent her numerous text messages telling her he didn’t want to be with her and that he hoped her car “blows up.” She said they had a verbal altercation inside the house in front of her 13 and 6-year old daughters and that he told her “&*&^ you $%$#@ and you better not go to sleep tonight cause I’m gonna’ send shots through the window.” He also threatened to put sugar in her gas tank and blow up her car.
The children corroborated their mother’s statements.
Wise explained that he was just upset and didn’t mean it.
Other arrests on file last week included:
Hubert Lee McElreath, 65, of Danielsville, was taken into custody by Deputy Jacob Loggins after Loggins was dispatched to a home on Peaceful Lane about someone lying down inside a storage shed. Loggins didn’t find anyone in the shed but a woman at the house pointed to the rear of the home where Loggins saw a white male with shoulder-length hair hunched over the back deck. The man (McElreath), who had trouble walking, was found to have a pocket knife in a pants pocket. McElreath told the officer that he had lived at the home for the past two years. The homeowner arrived during the investigation and said the man did not live there and he wanted to press charges. McElreath was taken to jail.
•John Henry McDonald, 31, of Colbert, was charged with criminal trespass and simple battery-family violence last week. Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to Pine Dale Mobile Home Park on Hwy. 29 South for a domestic dispute. He found a white male (McDonald) in the yard of a mobile home waving his hands. He assured Smith that “nothing happened,” that they’d had an argument and that he’d been drinking.
“I tried to get her to take me somewhere and I did not put my hands on her and that’s all I'm saying,” McDonald reportedly said. At first he said he and his wife had lived together for 16 months, then later changed the time to 14 months. Inside the home, Smith met with the wife, who said that her husband had put his hands on her during an argument and had shoved her earlier. She also stated he got in her face and pushed her and her 12-year old daughter saw what happened. The daughter corroborated her mother’s statements, adding that McDonald had damaged her mother’s phone during the altercation.
•Timothy Earl Dalton, 51, of Colbert, was charged with failure to drive within a single lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and windshield and windshield wipers. Deputy Taylor Arrendale was dispatched to a traffic stop initiated by Sheriff Michael Moore in Colbert on Feb.8 for failure to maintain lane. Dalton was detained and during the stop it was learned that he had a glass smoking device inside a pants pocket that had suspected methamphetamine residue.
•Preston Lloyd Booth, 28, Colbert, defective or no headlights, DUI/alcohol, marijuana possession less than an ounce, open container violation, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and possession of methamphetamine.
•David Shamarr Brown, 38, Athens, probation violation.
•Travis Mark Clark, 27, Jefferson, felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Mark Anthony Down, 46, Maysville, probation violation.
•Sarah Michelle Loggins, 28, Jefferson, felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Toni Lee McCall, 52, Toccoa, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tyrekis Kevonta Raiford, 21, Hull, probation violation.
•Hans Sebastian Streheler, 25, Carlton, possession and use of drug-related objects and sale of methamphetamine.
•Marcus Allen Colley, 26, Athens, probation violation.
•Cole River Conwell, 20, Comer, marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Nathan Douglas Epps, 19, Commerce, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce and tail lights required.
•Amy Allen Halley, 58, Commerce, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Christopher Joseph Hester, 62, Colbert, DUI/alcohol and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Joseph Allan Huckaby, 50, Athens, theft by taking.
•Larry Jordan, Jr., 70, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol.
•Brandon Lawarnce Lumpkin, 20, Athens, four counts of entering an auto or other motor vehicle within intent to commit a theft or felony and four counts of felony theft by taking.
•Roman Mikell, 37, Statesboro, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Jessica Lauren Miller, 36, Danielsville, crossing/state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and simple assault-family violence.
•Kasia Aaliyah Norwood, 17, Elberton, simple battery-family violence.
•Emmanuel Pattman, 33, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Amber Lynn Wilkerson, 29, Danielsville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Matthew Wade Williams, Jr., 27, Athens, probation violation.
