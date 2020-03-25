Justin Jared Watson of Maysville was indicted March 11 in the Superior Court of Madison County on a slew of charges for an alleged Feb. 10 kidnapping.
According to the indictment, Watson, 29, kidnapped a woman on Feb. 10, tearing the meniscus in her left knee in the process. He then concealed and isolated the victim. He held her at gunpoint with a .380 caliber pistol and stole her iPhone. Watson allegedly threatened to murder the victim and another person. Watson reportedly beat a dog with the butt of a .22 caliber rifle, hit the dog with his fists and threw the animal across a room. He allegedly physically obstructed the victim from calling for help.
Watson was indicted for kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated battery-family violence, aggravated assault-family violence, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, one count of felony false imprisonment, one count of hindering an emergency call and two counts of animal abuse.
Watson was taken into custody Feb. 11 by Danielsville Police Chief Jonathan Burnette. The incident began Feb. 10 when Danielsville Police Officer Cleve Williams and a sheriff’s deputy went to a home on Mulberry Lane in response to a domestic disturbance. Burnette said there was no physical evidence at that time of an altercation and both Watson and his female companion wanted to remain in the home, so no arrests were made.
On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Chief Burnette said the woman went to the police department with multiple bruises “from the chest up” saying she had escaped the home while Watson was asleep.
The victim told Burnette that Watson had beaten her up after officers left the previous day and knocked the phone out of her hand when she tried to call 911. At one point, she said, she ran out into the yard but Watson dragged her back inside and placed her on the bed, then pointed a handgun at her and asked her if she was “ready to meet Jesus.” He then allegedly fired into the mattress. Burnette also found during his investigation of the home that Watson had also fired through the front door from inside the home at some point.
Burnette said the victim told him that the two had lived together for about a month.
After taking her statement, Burnette obtained warrants and went to the home where he arrested Watson without incident and took him to jail. He said Watson was able to bond out of jail in a short amount of time, but then escaped from the bonding company before the bonding process was complete.
He was spotted driving recklessly toward Banks County in his Jeep Cherokee by a Madison County officer in an unmarked car, who reported him but declined to give chase.
A chase with a Banks County officer later ensued and Watson was taken into custody. According to records from the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Watson was charged in Banks County with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, hit and run, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, improper passing, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
A "be on the lookout (BOLO)" was placed on a white Jeep going out of Jackson County at speeds of 100 mph. Sheriff Carlton Speed spotted this vehicle and followed it until a marked unit arrived to follow it, at which time the deputy put on flashing blue lights and followed the vehicle. The driver reportedly did not stop. The Jeep went in speeds in excess of 100 mph before the driver slammed on the brakes and the patrol vehicle hit the rear bumper. The Jeep then turned onto Hwy. 51 in the direction of Gillsville. The pursuit continued and the driver of the Jeep reportedly then hit the passenger side of the patrol vehicle. The Jeep stopped and the driver got out and was arrested.
Watson is now in custody in Jackson County (since a relative of Watson’s works for the Banks County Sheriff’s Office) where he remains on a $35,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.