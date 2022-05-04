A Winder man was arrested by a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy last week after he attempted to flee from an officer on Hwy. 29 South.
Mathew Allen Campoli. 26, was charged Monday, April 25, with driving without headlights when required, driving without a valid driver’s license, expired or no registration or title, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, no insurance and tail lights required.
Corporal Joshua Rice was advised by another officer that there was a moped traveling south on Hwy. 29 in the area of Spratlin Mill Road with no headlights on. Rice did not find the moped in the roadway, but did observe one parked at Diamond Hill Grocery.
Rice parked a short distance south of Diamond Hill Grocery to ensure the moped driver activated his lights when he re-entered the roadway since it was dark at 8:45 p.m.
When Rice observed the moped enter Hwy. 29 South going northbound the tail light and the headlight on the moped were not turned on. Rice activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop and the moped driven by Campoli continued to travel north. Rice utilized three siren tones as well as an air horn to signal Campoli to stop, but he continued traveling north for approximately 1.5 miles before turning into the driveway at 3880 Highway 29 South.
After being detained Campoli told Rice he didn’t tell him to pull over and he didn’t know to pull over. Campoli didn’t have a driver’s license on him and family members at the scene contested that he needed a driver’ license to operate the scooter.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Richard Dwayne Flanagan, 50, Athens, probation violation.
•Wiley Earl Frederick Jr., 45, Colbert, felony failure to appear, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and three counts of theft by taking.
•Keith Devonte Gantt, 23, Comer, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and probation violation.
•Evelyn Georgia Henderson, 18, Winterville, probation violation.
•William McKinley Hill, 64, Athens, probation violation.
•David Blake Holder, 26, Winterville, probation violation.
•Charles Guy Moore, 60, Danielsville, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, open container in vehicle and windshield violation.
•Rita Nicole Neese, 44, Colbert, probation violation.
•Charles Diangelo Newton, 34, Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Andrew James Parten, 32, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Ralph Isaiah Sanders, 32, Athens, expired driver’s license and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Michael Everett Sargent, 55, homeless, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of crack cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
•Donald Leo Syfrett, 30, Ila, probation violation and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Kimberly Juanita Bales, 29, Athens, probation violation.
•Callie Marie Brooks, 42, Athens, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and following too closely.
•Shanqurius Cherkita Dubose, 32, Athens, probation violation.
•Shakinah Zyaire Fambro, 19, Comer, defective or no headlights, DUI – drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Mikkos Shavoris Gantt, 33, Colbert, hold for Clarke County.
•Steven Lee Holbrook, 55, Hull, four counts of felony theft by taking.
•Justin Bradley Pirkle, 36, Danielsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding (36-45 miles over) and tire requirements.
•Ryan Chase Pittman, 25, Comer, DUI – alcohol, standards for brake lights and signal devices and tag light illumination required.
•Christopher Alan Poss, 52, Hull, two counts of failure to appear.
•Zackary Paul Revell, 19, Royston, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
