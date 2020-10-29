A Winder woman was sentenced to prison time recently for methamphetamine possession.
Kelley T. Fowler, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 10 years, with three years in confinement and seven years on probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, 12 months of probation on criminal trespass and to pay a $2,500 fine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
Other recent actions in Madison County Superior Court included:
•Connie Lynn Jackson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to law enforcement officer. Charges of possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, driving while license suspended and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Lauren Michelle Papp, of was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay $600 in fines on charges of obstruction of an officer and possession of drug-related objects.
•Salvador Chavez Rosales, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on charges of theft by taking, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle without insurance and affixing of plate to conceal or misrepresent identity.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of theft by taking. A charge of entering auto was dismissed. On another case he was also sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve eight years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and interference with custody. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Perry Nuke Overton, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a$250 fine on a charge of battery family violence.
•Amanda Khristen Moore, of Crawford, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of simple battery family violence and criminal trespass.
•Bradley Nevin Raines, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 90 days of confinement (suspended after 45 days) on a charge of hindering an emergency phone call and simple battery family violence.
•Stephen Hulsey, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery family violence.
•Tiesha Mitchell, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Frank Kesler, of Athens, had his charges of burglary (two counts), first-degree arson, entering auto (two counts) and weaving over the roadway moved to the dead docket by Judge Lauren Watson because the defendant was determined to suffer from significant developmental and cognitive impairments and served as driver to two “more culpable” co-defendants. Kesler was ordered to enter a personal care home with evaluation in one year. If the defendant remains in stable housing and has had no arrests, the case will be dismissed.
•Ellen Elizabeth Colton-Norveisas, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 months of confinement (with credit for time served). A charge of theft by taking was dismissed. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Angela Nicole Bridges, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay $1,500 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Angelina Nicole Bridges, of Danielsville, had his charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Joe Murphy Norman, no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 180 days by violating a family violence order. A charge of theft by taking was dismissed.
•Kelvis K. Lundy, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance. In another case, Lundy was sentenced to 10 years of probation and a $750 fine on a charge by felony theft by taking. A charge of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon was dismissed.
