A Winterville (Madison County) man was arrested last week after he frightened a neighbor and his grandchildren as they sat around a fire in the grandfather’s backyard on McCurley Road the evening of Feb. 19.
Darrell Franklin Honea, 65, was arrested and charged with one count of loitering and prowling.
Deputy Will Townsend and another deputy went to the victim’s home regarding a neighbor possibly shooting at him.
The victim said he and his grandchildren had been sitting around the fire behind his house when a red laser began shining all around them from the wood line. The victim said he feared that someone was pointing a weapon with a laser sight at them so he told the grandchildren to run back up to the garage and he got a flashlight and went into the edge of the woods to try and locate the person shining the laser. As he entered the woods, he said he heard two gunshots that sounded fairly close to him so he came out of the woods at that point and called 911. He said he could not tell if the shots were fired at him or not. He said he suspected that it might be a neighbor that he has had issues with in the past.
The officers retrieved their service weapons and went into the woods shining a white light. They saw a flashlight illuminate and then turn back off in the direction of the neighbor’s home so they made their way there. They observed a bonfire and a male, later identified as Honea, walking around the fire. They shined a flashlight at him announcing “sheriff’s office” and then shined the light on themselves and shortly afterwards, Honea walked out of sight, then reappeared at the fire. Townsend then decided to have his fellow officer approach Honea as quietly as possible and get behind an outbuilding while Townsend moved around through the woods to get behind Honea without being seen. When they were in position, the other officer pointed his weapon and gave commands for Honea to put his hands up and he complied. At the same time, Townsend snuck up behind him and grabbed his hands and handcuffed him. A loaded Glock handgun was removed from Honea’s waistband and a laser sight was found nearby.
Honea admitted to shining the laser on the family because he “did not like” the man. He said he fired his pistol into the ground because he thought he saw a couple of coyotes and wanted to scare them away.
In another incident, a man with known mental health issues was taken to mental health facility for evaluation by deputies after he entered several businesses in the Hull area on Hwy. 29 South, making statements to employees and customers that appeared to be threatening. He also removed some of his clothing at one of the businesses.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•An overdose was reported in the county last week.
•Warrants were issued for two men after they reportedly attacked him at a resident on Black’s Creek Church Road.
Deputies had already responded to the residence one time that day regarding for a welfare check on juveniles due to man being there making threats. This time they were met by the victim who had a swollen eye. He said he was jumped on by two males and that he was the one who had called 911 earlier after they had contacted him saying they were going to beat him up. He said he had returned to the residence to pick up his two daughters at their request and the men pulled in behind him and chased him and attacked him. The men had left by the time officers arrived.
•Officers were forced to kill a pit bull mix dog after it attacked a homeowner’s dog in their presence on Homestead Road last week. The dogs appeared friendly when officers arrived due to a call about them being at the house and were in the home’s carport area. One of them attacked the homeowner’s dog and would not let it go when it got out as officers talked with the homeowners. The owners said they did not know who the dogs belonged to and said the dogs had already attacked their dog earlier and ran through the house.
•A handgun was found on Hwy. 72 West near Southern Hardware in Comer last week. The pistol was in pieces and appeared to have been run over.
