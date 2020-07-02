A Winterville man was arrested on multiple charges at a home in Danielsville last week.
James Justin Bullard, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children and felony theft by taking by Danielsville Police Chief Jonathan Burnette.
According to the incident report, Chief Burnette was dispatched to Hillwood Drive where he was told there had been a domestic incident and that someone had been struck by a vehicle. A woman there said she had allowed Bullard, who she had just met to stay with her for a few days along with his 1-year old child. Bullard had “nutted up” according to the woman and she had texted friends to assist her. He apparently threatened to kill her as well. When they arrived, Bullard was sitting in a Suburban and drove at the man, who attempted to get away. The victim was thrown up over the hood of the SUV before being slung off, landing in the underpinning of the doublewide mobile home. Bullard’s child was in the vehicle with him at the time. Afterwards Bullard left the scene but was stopped by the Comer Police Department on Hwy. 72 West. There were dents in the hood of the vehicle, which belonged to the woman he was involved with. She told Burnette he did not have permission to take it and she wished to report it stolen.
In another arrest, Anthony Christopher Bland, Jr., 21, of Nicholson, was charged with four counts of felony entering auto and four counts of felony theft by taking related to car break ins reported in January.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Cynthia Rena Bray, 42, Comer, two counts of probation violation.
•Tony Devon Bullins, 60, Colbert, probation violation.
•Wayne Andrew Hawks, 20, Danielsville, criminal trespass family violence, simple battery, simple battery family violence and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 18, Danielsville, criminal trespass.
•Nathan Lamar Lord, 38, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•James Michael Reidling, 47, Jefferson, two counts of probation violation.
•Audrey Anita Shelnut, 38, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Jesse James Smith, 27, Commerce, investigative hold.
•Rodney Darrell Addison, 46, Colbert, hold for Atlanta FBI.
•Rodriguez Antonio Bush, 31, Comer, probation violation.
•Jordan Dewitt Collins, 31, Martin, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Andricus Coriyou Henderson, 23, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Joshua Lamar Scott, 29, Hull, investigative hold.
•Nikia Marie Simmons, 32, Colbert, financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.
•Christy Michelle Webb, 42, Hull, order to incarcerate.
•Autumn Denise West, 37, Comer, failure to appear.
