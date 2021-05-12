A Winterville man was arrested last week for child molestation.
Charles Walter Benton, Jr., 34, was charged with one count of child molestation. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton said the case was reported in January and involved a female under the age of 14 that lived in the same household with Benton at the time.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Eric Alexander Baker, 37, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Omarrian Mardale Bernard Bonner, 34, Decatur, adult restraint law seat belt, crossing state-county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, expired driver’s license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Nicholas Effigie Brown, 47, Athens, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, improper tag display, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, open container in vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Amanda Morgan Buice, 47, Danielsville, driving with no headlights when required, DUI/drugs and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Trey Lernard Davis, 28, Athens, violate family violence order.
•Maurice Dunn, Jr., 29, Maxeys, probation violation.
•Jason Wade Gurley, 40, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and violation of a family violence order.
•Angela Mae Patrick, 41, Commerce, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Lester Bernard Ramey, 70, Hull, adult restrain law seat belt, DUI/alcohol and a probation violation.
•Angela Michelle Burke, 44, Nicholson, failure to appear.
•Kelsey Marie Carithers, 26, Nicholson, distracted driving, failure to drive within a single lane, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and too fast for conditions.
•Robert Dakota Knott, 19, Elberton, DUI/alcohol under the age of 21 and failure to drive within a single lane.
•John Brady Miller, 19, Danielsville, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol under the age of 21, failure to drive within a single lane and open container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.