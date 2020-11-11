A Winterville man was charged on multiple counts of family violence and obstruction last week following an incident on Spratlin Mill Road.
Jonathan B. Magnus, 26, was charged with battery-family violence, criminal trespass family violence, third-degree cruelty to children, obstruction or hindering persons making a 911 call and five counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to Spratlin Mill Road regarding a domestic dispute with injuries. When he arrived, both parties had left the scene and relocated to the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 72 at Glenn Carrie Road.
The sheriff and another officer were already on scene at that location questioning them.
Brooks spoke with Magnus who was sitting on a curb in front of the gas station and he told him that he invited his ex-girlfriend over to his home that day to work things out for their children’s sake. He said they had sex and then decided they were going to get pizza for the kids. He said they began to argue because she wouldn’t allow him to go over to her house.
He said she scratched him on his hand.
The woman told him that during the argument over Magnus not being able to go to her house, she picked up the phone to order pizza and he asked her if she was calling the police. She told him she wasn’t and he didn’t believe her and knocked the phone out of her hand and smashed it. He then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and pushed her up against the wall. She was able to get away at some point and ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911.
Magnus resisted when officers attempted to arrest him and fought with them. At some point, he was tased several times and eventually brought under control, arrested and taken to jail.
In another arrest, Rebecca Diane Burgess, 57, of Comer, was charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment regarding an incident that happened back in March.
On March 25, Sgt. Jason Gaddy was dispatched to a dispute between a man and a woman on Della Slaton Road. He met with the male half at the Collins Fire Department on Hwy. 172 and was told the woman (Burges) had jumped out of the bed of the pick up truck at the stop sign before arriving at the department. The man said he was having a hard time breathing and that Burgess, his longtime girlfriend, had been abusing him for the past two days. He showed Gaddy several dark bruises on his arm from his shoulder to his wrist. Some bruises were swollen and other had dried blood.
He said Burgess had been in the truck bed trying to beat him through the rear window while going down the road and that she was throwing his oxygen supplies out of the truck into the road.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Tyler Lee Barnett, 22, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Donald Loyd Brown, 54, homeless, probation violation.
•Cory Franklin Davis, 39, Hull, probation violation.
•Gordie McKinley Stanley, 52, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Travis Lee Boothe, 26, Danielsville, violate family violence order.
•Jack Allen Bundrick, 30, Danielsville, second-degree criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts.
•Chrisian Sage Cash, 22, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Brandon Kieth Driver, 20, Canon, hold for Hart County.
•Isiah Eugene Malotte, 22, Colbert, felony theft by taking.
•Marlin Peterkin, 45, Athens, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and receipt/possession/transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first responder.
•Mondrequs Quamane Sims, 29, Athens, failure to appear.
•Christopher Cody Youngblood, 29, Lavonia, probation violation.
